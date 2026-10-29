Hà Nội clears 20 resolutions, defers two metro rail mechanisms

HÀ NỘI — The 17th Hà Nội People’s Council for 2026-2031 tenure approved 20 resolutions at its seventh meeting in Hà Nội on Wednesday, including policies that directly affect residents and major investment projects.

It deferred two resolutions: one on urban railway development mechanisms and the other on carrying out the National Assembly’s Resolution 171, which are due back before the council on November 2–3.

The approved policies target urban management, public investment, infrastructure, social welfare and livelihoods. Two stand out are a special mechanism to handle long-running violations at 12 Mường Thanh Group projects, and a plan to renovate and redevelop Hoàn Kiếm Lake and surrounding areas.

For public investment, the council backed a multi-purpose sports training and competition complex in Mỹ Đình, with preliminary investment of more than VNĐ2.523 trillion (US$97 million) from the local budget. The 2026–2030 project will include a multi-purpose arena, training hall and athlete dormitory for high-performance training and domestic and international events.

From the beginning of next year, Hà Nội will cover medical costs, meals, travel and monthly allowances for children with serious illnesses in eligible groups. Some cases will obtain full support for the patient-paid portion of insured medical costs, capped at 200 times the annual social assistance standard.

The council also approved one-time support for part-time village and residential group workers who exit under the 2026 restructuring and consolidation. It waived civil status registration fees for families with revolutionary contributions, poor households and those with disabilities. Vietnamese citizens living in Vietnam will be exempt from fees for timely birth and death registration, guardianship and marriage registration.

Through end-2026, the city will push public investment disbursement, ease business constraints, pool resources more efficiently and target full-year GRDP growth of at least 11 per cent.

The council will tighten oversight of resolution implementation, particularly new mechanisms, flagship projects and voter concerns, and will recommend fixes and assign responsibility for delayed tasks. — VNA/VNS