Sweden–Vietnam Health Week 2026 to mark 50 years of healthcare partnership

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam and Sweden will mark 50 years of healthcare cooperation in November with Sweden–Vietnam Health Week 2026, a three-day programme exploring how that shared experience can help shape better care for future generations.

This November, the two countries will mark 50 years of healthcare cooperation with Sweden–Vietnam Health Week 2026, a three-day programme exploring how that shared experience can help shape better care for future generations. This is linked to the 50th anniversary of the start of construction of Vietnam–Sweden Hospital in Uông Bí, Quảng Ninh, in 1976.

Taking place from November 16–18 in Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh and HCM City, the programme is expected to bring together healthcare leaders, hospitals, researchers, universities and life science companies. Discussions will focus on digital health, precision medicine, sustainable healthcare, hospital modernisation, research collaboration and the development of healthcare professionals.

According to a press release issued by the Swedish Embassy in Việt Nam on Wednesday, the partnership has come a long way since Sweden supported major hospitals, including Vietnam–Sweden Hospital Uông Bí in Quảng Ninh in 1976 and then the National Children's Hospital in Hà Nội.

Nowadays, cooperation extends to medical research, technology and healthcare innovation. Health Week will look back at what has been achieved while exploring how the two countries can build on that foundation to meet Việt Nam’s changing healthcare needs.

“The greatest legacy of 50 years of cooperation is not simply what we have built, but the knowledge, skills and relationships that continue to grow. As Việt Nam’s healthcare system evolves, our task is to build on that foundation and find practical ways to make quality care more accessible and improve people’s lives,” said Johan Ndisi, Ambassador of Sweden to Việt Nam.

As Việt Nam continues to develop its healthcare system, there is growing scope for closer collaboration between healthcare providers, researchers and industry. From digital solutions and medical technology to prevention and healthcare infrastructure, the opportunity lies in combining Swedish expertise with Vietnamese experience and priorities to find solutions that work in practice.

“Việt Nam’s ambitions in healthcare create opportunities to combine Swedish innovation and expertise with local knowledge and priorities. Through closer cooperation between industry, healthcare institutions and researchers, we can help strengthen capacity, advance digitalisation and develop solutions that respond to real needs in the country’s healthcare system,” said Marcus Persson, Trade Commissioner and Country Manager of Business Sweden in Việt Nam.

Health Week will bring together Swedish companies and research institutions working across different parts of healthcare. Their expertise ranges from pharmaceuticals and specialist care to digital connectivity, preventive health, medical technology, clinical simulation, hospital infrastructure and research. — VNS