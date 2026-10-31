International Tea Festival – Thái Nguyên 2026 opens, linking tea with economy, tourism, and investment

THÁI NGUYÊN — The International Tea Festival – Thái Nguyên 2026 officially opened on October 30, bringing a series of cultural, tourism and investment activities, aimed at honouring Vietnamese tea and enhancing its value and position in the international market.

Themed Thái Nguyên – The Finest Tea, the festival kicked off with a spectacular music and art performance and a dazzling fireworks display. The opening ceremony also celebrated the 195th anniversary of the province's establishment (November 4, 1831-2026) and the inclusion of the Knowledge of Cultivating and Processing Thái Nguyên Tea on the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

According to the organisers, the event aimed to affirm the role and importance of tea cultivation and the tea industry in the province's economic, cultural and tourism development. It also seeked to honour the historical, cultural, ecological and economic values of tea while promoting the Thái Nguyên Tea brand domestically and internationally.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, provincial Party Secretary Trịnh Xuân Trường said that over 40 years of implementing the đổi mới (renewal) policy, the province achieved significant socio-economic milestones, affirming its role as a regional hub for industry, education and training, healthcare, and science and technology in the northern midland and mountainous region.

Following the recent administrative merger, an expanded development space created fresh momentum and opportunities for Thái Nguyên, which set the ultimate goal of becoming a centrally governed city, guided by the motto "Discipline, safety, civility, harmony and development".

Regarding the local speciality, Trường said that tea cultivation and tea culture were not only sources of livelihood but also cultural symbols of Thái Nguyên.

He said the organisation of the International Tea Festival provided an opportunity to preserve and promote the values of tea culture, elevate the Thái Nguyên tea brand, and foster exchanges and cooperation with domestic and international partners.

General Secretary and President Tô Lâm attended the ceremony and urged the leaders and people of Thái Nguyên to continue preserving tea culture, enhancing the value of Thái Nguyên tea, and expanding the festival's reach and impact.

"The title 'Thái Nguyên's finest tea' is a source of pride, but it also carries the responsibility of upholding the region's reputation, which must be anchored in consistent quality, transparent origins, product safety and market trust," Lâm said.

He further urged the province to support cooperatives, businesses and individual households in applying scientific methods to production and developing new products that cater to modern tastes while preserving the tea's distinctive qualities.

He said the festival was an opportunity for farmers, artisans, enterprises and international friends to meet, share their knowledge of tea and expand their markets. He hoped these discussions would lead to sales contracts, cooperation programmes and year-round tourism routes connecting the tea-growing region with other notable destinations in Thái Nguyên.

"Let's bring Vietnamese tea to a wider public, especially the younger generation and international friends, through authentic experiences. The festival must be organised in a civilised, cost-effective and environmentally friendly manner, ensuring that the public can participate and benefit," he said.

"The impact of the festival should be measured by the strength of brand reputation, the expansion of markets and improved incomes for those involved in the tea industry."

Various activities to enjoy tea

Running until November 7, the festival offers a wide range of activities for local residents and visitors to discover more about the renowned tea.

The International Tea Forum on October 31 provides a platform for delegates to discuss global tea market trends and opportunities; science, technology, innovation and digital transformation; brand building; trade promotion and investment attraction.

A pedestrian zone has been set up to host an international tea exhibition, showcasing teas from various provinces and cities, as well as products from Thái Nguyên's five renowned tea-growing regions – Tân Cương, La Bằng, Vô Tranh, Đồng Hỷ and Đồng Phúc.

A culinary space showcases Thái Nguyên specialities, regional cuisine and innovative tea-based dishes, featuring live cooking demonstrations by chefs and culinary artisans.

The festival also features an exhibition titled Thái Nguyên: 195 Years – Achievements in Integration and Development at the provincial Cultural Centre, showcasing images, historical artefacts and documents, reference books and products highlighting the province's development achievements.

The World Master Tea Việt Nam competition will be held from November 1 to 4, featuring activities centred on tea culture, beverage innovation, business and the pairing of tea with cuisine. The competition aims to discover and honour individuals with the skills, talent and creativity needed to prepare and develop innovative tea-based beverages.

The festival also integrates technology into the visitor experience, featuring demonstrations of intelligent robots, AI-powered minigames and smart electrical products.

In addition to their booths at the festival, 'Five Great Famous Teas' areas will organise their own events, transforming their local areas and tea hills into experiential destinations that combine natural landscapes, tea-making techniques, local culture and signature products.

Among them, Tân Cương will host Tân Cương – Vietnamese Tea Essence on October 31, featuring tea preparation, serving and tasting rituals, áo dài (traditional long dress) performances and hands-on experiences with tea-making.

The programme Renowned Vietnamese Tea – The Radiance of La Bằng will offer visitors an immersive experience featuring tea plantations, mountain springs, local community culture and the art of tea appreciation on November 1.

Meanwhile, in Đồng Phúc, visitors will be invited to enjoy Shan Tuyết tea, traditional then folk singing and bowl dancing, as well as the scenic landscapes of Ba Bể Lake, on November 6.

Visitors can travel to Thái Nguyên during the festival on six special heritage trains operating between Hà Nội Station and Lưu Xá Station in Thái Nguyên from October 30 to November 7.

On board, visitors will be introduced to tea culture and experience various forms of intangible cultural heritage characteristic of Thái Nguyên. They can also choose tours connecting different destinations for further exploration. — VNS