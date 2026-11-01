Cô Tô looks beyond the summer season

When the summer crowds leave, Cô Tô takes on more relaxed rhythm. Its beaches, coastal roads and seafood restaurants remain, but the island offers more room to explore the coastline, watch the changing light over the sea and enjoy a break away from the peak-season rush.

For Quảng Ninh Province’s island destination, the challenge is to turn these attractions into a reason for visitors to return throughout the year. A tourism stimulus programme for autumn and winter 2026-27, with packages starting at VNĐ950,000 (US$36) per person, is part of the effort to bring more visitors to Cô Tô beyond the summer months.

Located in northeastern Việt Nam, more than 80km from the mainland, Cô Tô is an archipelago of more than 50 islands and islets. Big Cô Tô Island, Thanh Lân Island and Small Cô Tô Island are among its best-known destinations, each offering a different setting for visitors exploring the area.

Cô Tô’s coastline ranges from rugged rock formations to soft sandy beaches and stretches of shore shaded by casuarina trees. While summer visitors often come for swimming and other beach activities, the island’s landscape also offers opportunities for sightseeing and leisurely exploration outside the peak season.

Cầu Mỵ Rock Beach is one of the archipelago’s distinctive landmarks. Layers of sedimentary rock form patterns along the coast, creating a contrast with the surrounding sea. Early morning is a popular time to visit, when the rising sun illuminates the rocks and water.

Hồng Vàn Beach offers a quieter setting, with relatively calm water and a sandy shoreline. Bungalows and other accommodation near the beach allow visitors to stay close to the coast and spend time by the sea without following a packed itinerary.

Vàn Chảy Beach has a different character, with stronger waves and a long stretch of sand. It is also a popular spot for watching the sunset, when the changing light spreads across the water. Visitors should follow local advice on swimming conditions and take care when entering the sea.

For views over the island and surrounding waters, Cô Tô Lighthouse stands on elevated ground. The Love Road, lined with casuarina trees and running close to the coast, offers another option for a walk, with the sea never far away.

Seafood and island life

Small Cô Tô Island provides a further excursion for those with time to explore beyond the main island. Known for its clear water, soft sand and relatively unspoilt setting, it can be reached by boat. Visitors should check transport schedules and weather conditions before making the trip, particularly outside the summer season.

These places give visitors several ways to explore Cô Tô at a slower pace, whether travelling along the coast by motorbike, walking by the sea or stopping at scenic viewpoints to take photographs. The appeal lies not only in the beaches themselves but also in the opportunity to spend time outdoors without the crowds of the busiest months.

Food is another part of a visit to Cô Tô. Seafood features prominently on local menus, with mantis shrimp, squid and sá sùng, also known as peanut worms, among the specialities. Grilled seafood is a popular choice for evening meals, while local restaurants offer opportunities to sample fresh catches from the surrounding waters.

Beyond the coastline and dining scene, the island has cultural and historical aspects that can add depth to a visit. Learning about local life and the experiences of residents offers a different perspective on the destination, particularly for travellers seeking more than a beach holiday.

Getting to Cô Tô requires some planning. Visitors generally travel to Cái Rồng Port in Vân Đồn Special Zone before taking a boat to the island.

From Hà Nội, the port can be reached by private car or limousine. Travellers coming from other parts of the country can fly to Vân Đồn International Airport and continue by road.

As sea transport is essential for reaching the archipelago, visitors should check boat schedules and operating conditions before setting out. This is especially important outside the peak summer season, when weather conditions and transport arrangements can affect travel plans.

Low-season offers

To encourage travel during the quieter months, the Cô Tô Tourism Association and local businesses have launched a tourism stimulus programme running until April 20, 2027. The programme excludes public holidays and the Lunar New Year period and targets families, groups of friends and organised tour groups.

Under the Convenient and Economical package, a two-day, one-night trip costs VNĐ950,000 ($36) per person, while a three-day, two-night stay costs VNĐ1.15 million ($44).

The packages include accommodation at a two- to three-star hotel or an upscale homestay, transport for sightseeing on the island, electric-car transfers to and from the port, a one-way high-speed boat ticket and an entrance ticket for Ao Tiên Port. Meals and additional activities are charged separately, depending on visitors’ needs.

By bringing several basic services together, the packages are intended to make travel planning easier and help visitors manage their spending. Travellers should confirm the conditions, included services and transport arrangements with providers before booking.

The Cô Tô Tourism Association expects the programme to help maintain visitor interest during the low season, expand the destination’s market and strengthen links among transport operators, accommodation providers, restaurants and other tourism businesses.

For an island destination where demand is concentrated in summer, discounted packages are one way to encourage travel at other times of the year. Cô Tô’s natural scenery, seafood and local culture provide a foundation for broadening its appeal, while transport connections and service quality remain important to the visitor experience.

The quieter months may offer a different way to discover the island, away from the summer rush. The challenge for local businesses is to turn that difference into a lasting attraction, giving travellers more reasons to visit Cô Tô throughout the year. — VNS