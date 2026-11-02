Bắc Hà gears up for colourful Winter Festival 2026

LÀO CAI — The mountainous commune of Bắc Hà in the northern province of Lào Cai will host its 2026 Winter Festival from November 14 to 24, featuring highland culture and ethnic solidarity.

Themed "Converging Colours – Warmth of Great Solidarity", the 11-day extravaganza aims to preserve local cultural heritage whilst promoting tourism in the famed "white plateau".

The opening ceremony will take place at 7.30pm on November 14 at the Bắc Hà Night Market, featuring an arts programme showcasing the rich heritage, spiritual life and close-knit bonds of the local ethnic communities.

Throughout the festival, visitors can experience traditional highland markets. The bustling Bắc Hà buffalo market will be held on the mornings of November 14 and 21, followed by the traditional Sunday markets on November 15 and 22.

A major highlight is the traditional horse racing competition at the central stadium, which is expected to draw large crowds of spectators and tourists.

The festival will also mark a milestone for local agriculture with the official announcement of the geographical indication for Bắc Hà cinnamon bark and the certification mark for the "Bắc Hà White Plateau" brand. The move is expected to enhance the reputation of local products and connect traditional farming with sustainable tourism development.

Visitors to Bắc Hà during the festive can explore landmarks such as Bắc Hà Temple and the historic Hoàng A Tưởng Mansion. They can also enjoy sunset views on horseback at Ngải Thầu Hill or explore the grassy hills of Na Hối.

Other attractions include traditional villages such as Bản Phố and Phéc Bủng, as well as natural sites like Bản Zai Waterfall and Cóc Mountain.

The festival will conclude on November 24 with a traditional ethnic sports tournament featuring tug-of-war, crossbow shooting and stick pushing, followed by an awards and closing ceremony.

By seamlessly blending cultural festivities with outdoor adventures, the Bắc Hà Winter Festival 2026 is set to offer an enriching travel experience for both domestic and international tourists. — VNS