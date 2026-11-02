Another 148 sets of martyrs’ remains recovered at Lê Thị Riêng Park

HCM CITY — A total of 148 sets of martyrs’ remains have been recovered after half a month of the second phase of a search and recovery operation at Lê Thị Riêng Park in Hòa Hưng Ward, HCM City, according to the HCM City Military Command.

Team K74, the martyrs' remains search and recovery unit under the HCM City Military Command, recovered the remains while expanding the search area in Zone B of the park from October 15 to 31.

On October 31 alone, the team processed more than 625cu.m of soil and recovered the remains of seven martyrs in the expanded area of Zone B.

During the first phase of the operation, from June 23 to October 14, Team K74 recovered 731 sets of martyrs’ remains.

The city later held a solemn memorial service and burial ceremony for them at the municipal Martyrs’ Cemetery.

The HCM City Military Command said the search and recovery of martyrs’ remains across the city, including Lê Thị Riêng Park, will continue with a strong sense of responsibility, reflecting profound gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation, national construction and defence. — VNA/VNS