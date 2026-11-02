Flash flood, landslide warnings issued for four northern mountainous provinces

HÀ NỘI — The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has warned of a risk of flash floods and landslides in the northern mountainous provinced of Điện Biên, Lai Châu, Lào Cai and Tuyên Quang as rainfall is forecast to continue over the next six hours.

From 7.30am to 12.30pm on Monday, the four localities are expected to experience further rainfall, with accumulated precipitation generally ranging from 20mm to 50mm and exceeding 80mm in some areas.

In Tuyên Quang Province, some locations could receive more than 120mm.

Flash floods are possible along small rivers and streams, while landslides may occur on steep slopes in several communes and wards, including Bản Bo, Bình Lư, Mường Ảng, Mường Lạn, Bắc Hà, Bản Liền, Hồ Thầu and Tân Quang.

The natural disaster risk level for flash floods, landslides and land subsidence caused by heavy rain or water flows is rated at Level 1.

Under Decision No. 18/2021, Level 1 natural disaster risk, represented by light blue, is classified as a low-risk level.

Flash floods and landslides could have serious environmental consequences and threaten people's lives.

They may also cause localised traffic disruptions, impede the movement of vehicles and destroy residential and economic infrastructure, resulting in losses to production and socio-economic activities.

The hydro-meteorological agency has advised local authorities to inspect areas where waterways may be obstructed and identify vulnerable locations across their jurisdictions so that preventive and emergency response measures can be put in place. — VNS