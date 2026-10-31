AAAP 2026 adopts Hanoi Declaration on sustainable livestock production

HÀ NỘI — The 21st Asian-Australasian Association of Animal Production Societies (AAAP) Animal Science Congress concluded in Hà Nội on Friday with the adoption of the Hanoi Declaration, calling for a more sustainable livestock sector that reduces environmental impacts and improves animal welfare.

The declaration reaffirms the importance of livestock production to food security, rural livelihoods and economic development across the Asia-Pacific region, while highlighting growing challenges including climate change, environmental degradation, animal diseases, antimicrobial resistance and rising demands for food safety and product traceability.

It sets out three main objectives, including strengthening food security and improving livelihoods; conserving natural resources and reducing environmental impacts; and protecting animal health and welfare while responsibly managing livestock genetic resources.

To achieve these goals, the declaration outlines 10 groups of recommendations, including conserving indigenous livestock breeds, promoting sustainable animal nutrition, strengthening disease prevention, advancing the One Health approach and developing circular production models.

It also calls for wider adoption of digital technologies, automation and data-driven management, alongside support for smallholder farmers, cooperatives, women and young people. Other priorities include developing responsible value chains, cutting greenhouse gas emissions, adapting to climate change and strengthening international cooperation.

Governments and stakeholders are urged to establish supportive policy frameworks and translate the recommendations into practical action, ensuring livestock producers have access to knowledge, technology and investment.

Held under the theme “Sustainable Animal Production”, the congress was organised by the Vietnam Animal Husbandry Association (AHAV) and brought together scientists, experts and businesses from Việt Nam and abroad to exchange research findings and discuss advances in livestock science and technology.

The event attracted 1,697 in-person participants, including 627 international delegates from 45 countries and territories.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Nguyễn Xuân Dương, chairman of AHAV and president of AAAP 2026, said the congress had largely achieved its objectives through scientific sessions, workshops and research presentations.

The scientific programme featured 1,141 submissions, including 306 oral presentations and 617 posters, covering 14 fields ranging from animal genetics and nutrition to disease prevention, environmental management and animal welfare.

More than 40 exhibition booths showcased products, technologies and solutions from businesses and organisations including TH Group, VinUniversity, DABACO, C.P. Vietnam, De Heus and Greenfeed.

The closing ceremony also recognised outstanding scientific contributions, with awards presented to researchers and presenters, while 34 certificates were given to young scientists.

The 22nd AAAP Animal Science Congress is scheduled to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2028. — VNS