Students turn green awareness into action at school

HÀ NỘI — Following the 'Green Living – Active Ambassadors for Environmental Protection' competition, Nestlé MILO and its partners are stepping up efforts to help students sort and collect used beverage cartons for recycling, turning environmental awareness into practical action and everyday habits.

The closing and awards ceremony of the competition was held at Chu Văn An Primary and Secondary School in Hà Nội on Friday.

The initiative is part of a cooperation programme aimed at encouraging primary school students to adopt active, positive and responsible lifestyles.

Launched in May 2026, the competition provided a platform for students nationwide to produce videos showcasing their understanding and practical ideas on waste sorting, reuse and environmental protection. A total of 885 video entries were submitted by primary school students from 22 provinces and cities.

The competition also encouraged students to use digital technology to spread green living messages among their families, friends and wider communities.

At the ceremony, the organisers honoured individuals, groups and schools for their outstanding initiatives. Students also took part in practical sessions led by experts, learning how to handle used beverage cartons, including the importance of sorting them correctly, cleaning them properly and sending them to appropriate collection systems for recycling.

Building on the competition, Nestlé Vietnam will work with the Ministry of Education and Training, the Pioneer and Children's Newspaper, Tetra Pak Vietnam, schools and relevant organisations to gradually roll out used beverage carton collection activities.

The initiative aims to help students develop proper waste-sorting habits at source. By connecting schools with collection, transportation and recycling partners, the programme seeks to ensure that used cartons can be given a new lease of life rather than ending up as waste.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lê Thị Hoài Thương, Director of Corporate Affairs at Nestlé Vietnam, said: “We believe an action can only bring about real change when it is repeated and becomes a habit.

"Properly sorting and collecting a used milk carton may seem like a small action, but it allows children to practise environmental protection firsthand and demonstrate an active spirit by turning what they have learned into everyday habits.

“With schools, families and partners working together, we hope to create the conditions for these small actions to be sustained every day, helping nurture a generation that is more responsible towards the environment.”

Through cooperation among education authorities, schools, Nestlé MILO, the Pioneer and Children's newspaper, Tetra Pak Vietnam and other partners, the programme seeks to give students more opportunities to put environmental protection into practice at school, helping make green living part of their daily lives. — VNS