One killed, five injured after cargo ship collides with fishing boat

HÀ NỘI — One person was killed and five others injured after a Vietnamese fishing boat sank in a collision with a foreign cargo ship off the coast of the northern province Quảng Ninh on Friday, local authorities said.

The accident occurred at around 10.42am in waters about two nautical miles east of Long Châu Island, according to the Quảng Ninh Border Guard Command.

The Liberia-flagged cargo ship AROSA, carrying 18 foreign crew members, was travelling from Singapore to Hòn Gai Port in Quảng Ninh to unload cargo when it collided with fishing vessel HP-90880 from Hải Phòng, captained by Vũ Văn Thành.

The impact caused the vessel to sink, sending all six fishermen on board the vessel at the time into the sea.

Receiving the report, Hòn Gai Port Border Guard Station and Border Guard Flotilla No. 2 deployed personnel and rescue vessels, coordinating with Quảng Ninh Maritime Administration, Quảng Ninh Pilotage and Hòn Gai Port to conduct search and rescue operations.

By 1pm, all six crewmembers have been found.

One of them died, two were hurt, while three others only sustained minor injuries, authorities said.

Relevant agencies are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision. — VNS