Phú Quốc must turn APEC 2027 into long-term tourism gains

As Phú Quốc prepares to host APEC 2027, Hoàng Thị Hồng, director of operations at La Festa Phú Quốc, Curio Collection by Hilton, speaks to Việt Nam News about the opportunities to attract high-spending international visitors, strengthen the island’s tourism competitiveness and turn the event into a lasting, sustainable tourism legacy.

How will hosting APEC 2027 reshape Phú Quốc's tourism industry and its position in the international market?

APEC 2027 will have both immediate and long-term implications for Phú Quốc's tourism development.

In the short term, preparations for the event will accelerate improvements in transport infrastructure, air connectivity, security and service standards.

These investments will strengthen the island's capacity to accommodate international visitors and major events.

In the longer term, the greatest benefit will be the opportunity to raise Phú Quốc's international profile and establish its reputation as a destination capable of delivering high-quality tourism experiences.

However, international recognition alone will not guarantee sustained growth.

The island must translate greater visibility into actual visitor demand by diversifying its tourism products, improving service quality and offering compelling reasons for travellers to return after the event.

For high-end resorts, APEC 2027 also provides an opportunity to demonstrate international hospitality standards while showcasing the island's natural beauty, local culture and distinctive lifestyle experiences.

How can Phú Quốc capitalise on APEC 2027 to attract international visitors and strengthen its competitiveness in high-end tourism?

Air connectivity will be crucial. Greater international awareness must be supported by convenient direct flights, competitive travel options and efficient transport connections across the island.

These factors will help convert interest in Phú Quốc into actual bookings, particularly among travellers seeking short holidays, longer stays and premium leisure experiences.

Phú Quốc should also develop targeted tourism products for different international markets. These could include romantic getaways, destination weddings, culinary experiences and wellness-oriented holidays.

At the same time, the island needs to strengthen its supporting tourism ecosystem, including restaurants, entertainment, retail and transport services. High-end visitors increasingly expect a complete experience beyond their accommodation.

The priority should be to create lasting value for visitors, encouraging them to stay longer, spend more and return with their families or friends.

What advantages does Phú Quốc have in developing MICE tourism, and what should the island prioritise to compete with destinations such as Singapore, Bali and Phuket?

Phú Quốc has a distinctive combination of natural scenery, resort facilities and leisure attractions that can support the development of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

However, the island should not rely solely on large-scale events or attempt to replicate the models of established destinations.

It can build a competitive position by developing executive meetings, boutique corporate events and incentive trips that combine business activities with high-quality leisure experiences.

From La Festa Phú Quốc's perspective, personalised service, distinctive architecture, culinary experiences and intimate event settings can create value for smaller corporate groups and private gatherings.

Successful MICE tourism also requires seamless coordination, from airport transfers and accommodation to event management and recreational activities.

Cooperation among local authorities, airlines, hotels and tourism service providers will therefore be essential.

By combining professional event services with the island's natural and lifestyle attractions, Phú Quốc can develop a more diversified tourism offering and encourage business visitors to extend their stays.

What must hotels and resorts do to meet international standards while preserving Phú Quốc's local identity?

International operating standards provide an essential foundation for safety, service consistency and guest privacy.

However, delivering a memorable experience requires more than meeting technical requirements.

High-end travellers increasingly value authenticity, personalisation and a strong sense of place.

Hotels and resorts should incorporate local ingredients into their culinary offerings, reflect regional culture in their design and experiences and work with local communities to showcase the island's distinctive character.

Human resources are equally important. Staff need strong professional skills and language capabilities, as well as cultural awareness and the ability to anticipate guests' needs.

Investing in local talent will help businesses build a sustainable workforce while ensuring that tourism growth generates wider benefits for the community.

Environmental responsibility must also remain a priority.

Effective waste management, reduced plastic consumption and more efficient use of energy and water are essential to protecting the natural assets on which Phú Quốc's tourism industry depends.

What is the biggest challenge in turning APEC 2027 into a lasting tourism legacy for Phú Quốc?

The main challenge is ensuring that the momentum generated by APEC 2027 continues well beyond the event itself.

Infrastructure and international exposure can create favourable conditions for growth, but long-term success will depend on service quality, destination management and the ability to develop products that meet changing visitor expectations.

Phú Quốc needs a coordinated strategy involving authorities and businesses to improve transport connectivity, protect the environment, strengthen the workforce and maintain a professional tourism environment.

For high-end resorts, opportunities lie in developing specialised products for international leisure travellers, including destination weddings, couples' holidays, culinary journeys and personalised seasonal packages.

Ultimately, APEC 2027 should be viewed not simply as a major event, but as a catalyst for improving the island's overall tourism competitiveness.

If Phú Quốc can combine international standards with its natural beauty, local identity and genuine Vietnamese hospitality, it will be better positioned to attract quality visitors and sustain tourism growth for years to come. — VNS