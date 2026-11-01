Samsung, NIC honour young innovators at Solve for Tomorrow 2026

HÀ NỘI — Samsung Việt Nam and the National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Finance held the final round and awards ceremony of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2026 competition on October 31, recognising students for STEM-based solutions to real-world community challenges.

The competition attracted more than 1,800 secondary and high schools across all 34 provinces and cities, with over 2,900 entries – the highest number since the programme was launched in Việt Nam in 2019.

The partnership between Samsung and NIC helped expand STEM education and innovation activities nationwide, in line with the goals of Politburo resolutions on breakthroughs in education and training (Resolution 71-NQ/TW) and science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation (Resolution 57-NQ/TW).

At the final round, 17 shortlisted teams presented technology-based solutions addressing challenges in three areas: environmental sustainability, the application of technology in sports and education, and sustainable social development.

The judging panel praised the projects for combining technological innovation with practical and social value. Many addressed everyday issues involving education, healthcare, safety and the environment, with solutions designed to benefit students, farmers and local communities.

The judges also noted significant improvements in the projects since the product development round, highlighting students' thorough preparation and their understanding of the technologies and products they had developed.

Two first prizes went to NOVARISE from FPT Primary and Secondary School in Đà Nẵng, for its “REHAB Play Arm” robotic rehabilitation brace, in Category A, and CDTD from FPT High School in Cần Thơ, for its AI- and IoT-based system to detect risks from bioavailable cadmium and support soil improvement for durian cultivation in the Mekong Delta, in Category B.

Each winning team received VNĐ30 million in cash, while every team member, including students and supervising teachers, received Samsung products worth VNĐ30 million. Each of the two winning schools will also receive a STEM Lab sponsored by Samsung, valued at US$60,000.

The organisers also presented two second prizes, four third prizes and nine promising project awards. In addition, 10 provinces and cities and 20 schools were recognised for their outstanding participation in the competition's online training activities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hoàng Trung Hiếu, NIC deputy executive director, said the centre would strengthen its partnership with Samsung in future editions of the competition.

“As the driving force behind the national innovation ecosystem, NIC is committed to working more closely and comprehensively with Samsung in upcoming seasons of Solve for Tomorrow,” he said.

He added that NIC would help expand STEM, AI and bootcamp training to more schools, while connecting outstanding student projects with experts and members of the Việt Nam Innovation Network worldwide. The support would help students further develop their ideas, apply them in local communities and potentially bring promising products to market.

Samsung Việt Nam General Director Na Ki Hong said the partnership had helped build a stronger innovation ecosystem and create more opportunities for Vietnamese students to learn and gain hands-on experience.

“Samsung is committed to continuing its partnership with NIC, teachers and schools, serving as a bridge to help young Vietnamese people turn their technology ambitions into reality,” he said.

Beyond Solve for Tomorrow, Samsung Việt Nam runs several education initiatives under its corporate social responsibility vision, “Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People”. These include Samsung Innovation Campus, which provides young people with training in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, big data and semiconductors, and Samsung Hope Schools, which offer extracurricular learning opportunities for disadvantaged children. — VNS