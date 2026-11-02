Ministry issues action plan for maternal and newborn care to 2030

HÀ NỘI — The maternal mortality rate will be reduced to below 40 per 100,000 live births nationwide, and below 60 per 100,000 live births in ethnic groups and mountain areas by 2030.

These are new targets set in Decision 3373/QĐ-BYT on approving the Action Plan on Maternal and Newborn Health Care for the 2026–30 period, which was issued on Saturday by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

The decision aims to improve the health of mothers and newborns, reduce maternal and newborn mortality, narrow the gap between regions and help carry out the National Strategy on the Protection, Care and Improvement of People’s Health through 2030.

Targets set out in the plan include that the proportion of pregnant women receiving at least four antenatal examinations will reach 90 per cent or above, with a minimum of 85 per cent in ethnic groups and mountainous areas.

The proportion of births at health facilities will also exceed 98 per cent, and reach a minimum of 95 per cent in ethnic groups and mountainous areas.

To ensure the plan's implementation, the MoH has assigned specific tasks to each unit.

The Administration of Maternal and Children's Affairs (AMCA) serves as the focal point and is responsible for developing annual plans and organising, monitoring and coordinating activities.

As for funding, the Department of Planning and Finance is responsible for monitoring and reporting on both direct and indirect investment resources for maternal and newborn health-care activities.

The Health Insurance Department, in coordination with the AMCA, will study and provide evidence for expanding the scope of health insurance payments for preventive services, antenatal care, postnatal care and childcare, in accordance with the roadmap.

Meanwhile, the Department of Personnel and Organisation is responsible for guiding localities in consolidating the healthcare system, including the network for reproductive health and maternal and child healthcare.

It will also improve policies to strengthen the recruitment and training of specialised obstetric and paediatric health personnel, including village midwives, to work at primary-level health facilities in disadvantaged areas.

In the professional field, the Department of Medical Services Administration is responsible for professional, technical and operational content within the examination and treatment system.

Working with the AMCA, it will help develop, supplement and revise professional and technical guidance on maternal, newborn and child health care.

The Department of Science, Technology and Training is responsible for ensuring the quality of training for health personnel and postgraduate specialists, including in the field of maternal, newborn and child health care.

At the same time, the Department of Disease Prevention will work with the AMCA on interventions to prevent parent-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B, and will organise vaccination activities for pregnant women, mothers and children.

For hospitals assigned by the MoH to provide technical guidance in obstetrics and gynaecology and paediatrics, their main responsibility is to strengthen professional and technical support for lower-level facilities. They will also regularly hold training courses to update knowledge and improve practical skills for health personnel in maternal and newborn healthcare.

Provincial and municipal departments of health will advise on these action plans and submit feedback to relevant authorities for consideration and approval in accordance with regulations.

The MoH has also recognised the need for policies to attract and retain obstetric and paediatric doctors, midwives and nurses specialising in obstetrics, gynaecology and newborn care for long-term work in ethnic communities, mountainous, border and island areas and other disadvantaged localities.

Training will be linked to the workforce needs of each locality, with priority given to recruiting and training local residents as health personnel and ensuring appropriate job placement after training. — VNS