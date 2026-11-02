Vietnamese, Lao legislatures strengthen strategic ties

HÀ NỘI — President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse’s upcoming official visit to Việt Nam from November 2-5 is expected to promote cooperation between the two legislatures and provide fresh impetus for both sides to translate high-level commitments into practical benefits for their people.

Việt Nam and Laos are neighbouring countries sharing a border, the Trường Sơn Mountain Range and the Mekong River.

The fine traditional friendship and enduring solidarity between their people, founded by President Hồ Chí Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Suphanouvong, and painstakingly nurtured by generations of leaders of the two countires' Parties, States and the people, have become a invaluable asset shared by both nations and a common guiding principle for their development on the path towards building prosperous countries and ensuring a life of peace, prosperity and happiness for their people.

The two countries officially established diplomatic relations on September 5, 1962. Since then, their ties have remained close and steadfast. On July 18, 1977, Việt Nam and Laos signed the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

Over the past 49 years, the treaty has served as an important political and legal foundation for continuously strengthening bilateral relations and supporting the cause of national construction and defence in each country.

The two countries elevated their ties to “great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation” in February 2019, and “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion” in December 2025.

The addition of “strategic cohesion” is intended to position Việt Nam-Laos relations in the new context.

It reflects their shared vision, intertwined strategic interests and commitment to long-term partnership in pursuit of sustainable development, self-reliance and shared prosperity for both nations.

The two sides have maintained exchanges of delegations at all levels through various channels and successfully organised numerous important external relations activities involving the top leaders of the two Parties and States.

In the first 10 months of 2026, they exchanged more than 100 delegations, including 15 high-ranking ones.

Notable events included the state visit to Việt Nam by General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revoluionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on January 26-27, 2026, and the state visit to Laos by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on February 5, 2026.

In economic, trade and investment cooperation, the two countries have consistently attached importance to and promoted close collaboration.

Bilateral trade reached US$3 billion in 2025 and $1.6 billion in the first eight months of 2026.

The two sides are striving to raise the figure to $5 billion and eventually $10 billion in the coming years.

In terms of investment, as of August 2026, Việt Nam had remained one of the leading foreign investors in Laos, with 301 projects and total registered capital of more than $7 billion, ranking second among countries investing in Laos.

In the first eight months of 2026 alone, Việt Nam launched 21 new investment projects in Laos, with total registered capital of nearly $700 million, four times the figure recorded in 2025.

Many projects have operated effectively, making positive contributions to Laos' socio-economic development, creating jobs, raising incomes for thousands of workers and generating budget revenue.

Defence and security cooperation has also continued to expand, remaining one of the key pillars of Việt Nam-Laos relations.

Cooperation in other important areas, including education and training, culture, people-to-people exchanges and tourism, has also delivered positive results.

The two sides have effectively implemented cultural cooperation projects, including the handover and inauguration of the Laos-Việt Nam Friendship Park in the Lao capital of Vientiane on schedule in December 2025.

They have also jointly proposed that UNESCO recognise Hin Nam No National Park as a World Natural Heritage Site, together with Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park in Việt Nam, creating the region's first transboundary natural heritage site in July 2025.

The two countries have actively implemented a project to improve the quality and effectiveness of Việt Nam-Laos cooperation in education and human resources development for 2021-2030, alongside a protocol on training cooperation for 2022-2027.

In 2025, Việt Nam provided Laos with 1,160 scholarships under their agreement, along with another 25 at Laos's request, while Laos granted 60 scholarships to Việt Nam.

Localities in both countries, particularly border provinces, have regularly organised exchanges, helping deepen mutual understanding and strengthen bonds between their people.

At regional and international forums, Việt Nam and Laos have maintained close coordination and mutual support, particularly within ASEAN and Mekong subregional cooperation mechanisms.

Promoting parliamentary cooperation, strategic cohesion

Alongside the positive development of relations between the two Parties and countries, cooperation between the National Assemblies of Việt Nam and Laos has been continuously consolidated and expanded.

The two legislatures have maintained close, coordinated and effective cooperation through parliamentary channels, making an important contribution to the overall bilateral relationship.

They have maintained exchanges of high-level delegations, shared working experience and promoted exchanges among their committees and the friendship parliamentary groups of the two countries.

They have also worked closely together at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums.

The two sides have actively implemented their parliamentary cooperation agreement and shared important experience in legislative work.

They have also carried out diverse cooperation activities, including exchanges of all-level delegations, specialised seminars on substantive issues relevant to the work of both legislatures, and joint oversight of agreements signed between the two countries.

They have established cooperation mechanisms for young and female parliamentarians from both countries.

A particularly symbolic event in Việt Nam-Laos friendship was Việt Nam's official handover of a new National Assembly building to Laos, a gift from the Vietnamese Party, State and people on August 10, 2021.

Building on this sound foundation, the official visit to Việt Nam by Lao NA President Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse is an event of major significance.

It will be his first official visit to Việt Nam in his capacity as NA President since his election on October 5, 2026.

The visit reaffirms the profound and enduring bonds underpinning the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos.

Taking place as both countries enter a new phase of development with fresh goals and visions, the visit demonstrates the determination of their top leaders to make Vietnam-Laos special relations increasingly effective and sustainable.

In particular, 2027 will see the two countries mark two important milestones: the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962- 2027) and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Việt Nam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977- 2027).

Against this backdrop, the official visit by Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse will provide an opportunity for the two sides to discuss strategic measures to further deepen bilateral relations in the next phase.

The visit will also reaffirm their determination to develop the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos in a more substantive and sustainable manner, for the benefit of the two countries' people. — VNA/VNS