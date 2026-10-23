Direct flights boost tourism links across central Việt Nam

QUẢNG TRỊ — The launch of direct flights between Cam Ranh and Đồng Hới is not only shortening the distance between the two localities but also creating opportunities for tourism cooperation, linking heritage sites, historical attractions and coastal resorts across central Việt Nam.

With the first flights now operating, the tourism sectors of Quảng Trị and Khánh Hòa are looking to develop inter-regional tourism products, diversify visitor experiences, attract more tourists and make effective use of each locality’s potential and strengths.

Shorter distances, greater opportunities

Just over an hour after departing from Cam Ranh International Airport in Khánh Hòa Province, a passenger flight landed at Đồng Hới Airport in Quảng Trị Province.

For many passengers, the direct route offers not only greater convenience but also opportunities to explore new destinations along the central coast.

Previously, travelling between the two localities by road took considerable time, affecting travel plans, particularly for short holidays or trips combining leisure and business. Direct air connectivity has helped overcome geographical barriers, making travel easier for residents, businesses and tourists.

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Tú, a tourist from Khánh Hòa Province who was among the passengers on the Cam Ranh – Đồng Hới route, expressed satisfaction with the significant reduction in travel time.

She said the direct flight made the journey more convenient, saved time and reduced fatigue compared with other means of transport.

Sharing the same view, Đạo Anh Bài, also from Khánh Hòa Province, said he had previously travelled between the two localities by coach, a journey that took around 17 – 19 hours. By air, however, the flight takes only about one hour and 15 minutes.

Beyond meeting local travel demand, the Cam Ranh – Đồng Hới route is expected to create further opportunities for tourism, trade and investment between Quảng Trị and Khánh Hòa, as well as neighbouring localities.

Khánh Hòa is renowned for its coastal and island tourism, high-end resorts and well-developed accommodation and tourism services, attracting large numbers of domestic and international visitors.

Meanwhile, Quảng Trị boasts abundant tourism resources, including Phong Nha – Kẻ Bàng National Park, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site, spectacular cave systems, prominent historical and revolutionary sites, and attractive beaches.

Connectivity between the two localities creates favourable conditions for itineraries combining beach holidays, nature exploration, historical discovery and cultural experiences.

It also provides a basis for travel companies to develop new tours catering to increasingly diverse visitor preferences.

Bùi Thị Thanh Thúy, Deputy Director of the Quảng Trị Province Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre, said the Đồng Hới – Cam Ranh route would help connect destinations along Central Việt Nam’s heritage route, opening up opportunities for tourism cooperation between the two localities and other provinces in the region.

According to Thúy, air connectivity not only makes travel more convenient but also facilitates the development of joint tourism programmes offering richer and more attractive experiences. These initiatives could help extend visitors’ stays, increase tourist spending and improve the effectiveness of tourism products.

Connecting destinations, expanding tourism

The new air route is considered an important first step towards strengthening tourism cooperation between Quảng Trị and Khánh Hòa. However, to fully capitalise on this advantage, the two localities need to develop distinctive tourism products, step up promotion and create attractive itineraries that meet market demand.

As one of Việt Nam’s major coastal tourism centres, Khánh Hòa is well positioned to connect international visitors with Quảng Trị through the direct flight.

Conversely, Quảng Trị’s cave exploration, heritage discovery and historical tourism products could offer new experiences to visitors holidaying in Khánh Hòa.

Thái Thị Lệ Hằng, director of the Khánh Hòa Province Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the Cam Ranh – Đồng Hới route aligned with the locality’s tourism development orientation of offering “one journey, multiple experiences”.

According to Hằng, the launch of the new route is a positive sign, but the more important task is to maintain regular operations, use the route effectively and gradually incorporate it into a network of linked tourism products between the two localities.

“We hope that once the route is established, solutions will be found to keep it operating and turn this connectivity advantage into tangible tourism products. Most importantly, the two localities need to develop more tourism products that complement and support each other,” Hằng stressed.

In practice, developing inter-regional tourism depends not only on transport infrastructure but also on close coordination among management agencies, airlines, accommodation providers and travel companies. Joint itineraries must be tailored to the needs of different visitor groups while ensuring service quality and competitiveness.

For Quảng Trị, expanding air connectivity is particularly important as the province steps up efforts to tap its tourism potential and gradually develop distinctive products associated with nature, history, culture and coastal holidays.

Statistics show that tourism in Quảng Trị continued to record solid growth in the first nine months of 2026. The province welcomed more than 9.3 million visitors, up 11.67 per cent year-on-year.

Domestic arrivals exceeded 8.97 million, while international visitors totalled 425,500. Tourism revenue was estimated at VNĐ10.8 trillion, also representing an increase of 11.67 per cent compared with the same period last year.

These results highlight Quảng Trị’s tourism appeal while underscoring the need to improve service quality, diversify tourism products and expand visitor markets.

Direct air routes linking the province with major tourism centres are considered one of the measures that could make destinations more accessible.

In addition to attracting domestic tourists, the Cam Ranh – Đồng Hới route offers opportunities to reach international visitors travelling to Khánh Hòa, particularly those seeking to combine beach holidays with nature, cultural and historical exploration.

To turn this potential into reality, the two localities need to strengthen joint promotion, connect businesses and develop suitable inter-regional tourism programmes. Maintaining a stable flight schedule, securing sufficient passenger numbers and improving service quality will be crucial to ensuring the route’s long-term viability.

The flights connecting Cam Ranh and Đồng Hới are gradually creating a new space for tourism cooperation. With geographical distances reduced, the two destinations have greater opportunities to complement each other and offer diverse, attractive itineraries.

This is expected to help Quảng Trị make better use of its potential and strengths, enhance its competitiveness and gradually strengthen its position on Central Việt Nam’s tourism map. — VNS