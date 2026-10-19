A hidden gem in Cao Bằng

Every September and October, Ngọc Côn Valley turns golden with ripe rice fields set against limestone mountains and the winding Quây Sơn River. Nestled in Cao Bằng Province, it is an ideal destination for those seeking to admire Việt Nam’s pristine landscapes.
HCMC International Tourism Expo - Blurb: The three-day International Travel Expo HCM City (ITE HCMC 2026) features hundreds of booths from over 500 exhibitors and tourism brands, offering visitors the latest tourism trends and serving as a platform to connect and promote the sector.
Located in Thanh Hóa Province's coastal tourism corridor, Hải Tiến covers Hoằng Tiến and Hoằng Thanh communes. The area has a long coastline, rivers and an estuary ecosystem, offering favourable conditions for nature-based tourism.
Each time we return, the road offers something different - a new view, a new story, or simply a quiet moment among the mountains. It is not just a scenic drive, but a journey through history, culture and the everyday life of the northern highlands.