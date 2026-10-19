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A hidden gem in Cao Bằng

October 19, 2026 - 09:54
Every September and October, Ngọc Côn Valley turns golden with ripe rice fields set against limestone mountains and the winding Quây Sơn River. Nestled in Cao Bằng Province, it is an ideal destination for those seeking to admire Việt Nam’s pristine landscapes.

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Choản Thèn, a village above the clouds

Above 2,000m on the slopes of the Nhìu Cồ San mountain range, Choản Thèn is a Hà Nhì village that is over 300 years old, known for its sea of clouds, terraced fields and traditional earthen houses.

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