HCM City unveils 12 investment projects worth billions of dollars

HCM CITY — HCM City announced 12 investment projects covering seaports, logistics, urban development, manufacturing, and high technology at the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum on Wednesday.

The projects, which have received in-principle investment approval or licences, include several multibillion-dollar developments.

Among them is the Cái Mép Gemadept–Terminal Link Port in Tân Phước Ward, developed by Gemadept–Terminal Link Port JSC at a cost of VNĐ16.84 trillion (US$643.1 million).

Khai Anh Bình Thuận JSC’s Mỹ Xuân 6 Terminal will cost an estimated VNĐ1.74 trillion ($66.6 million).

Lotte Properties HCMC Co., Ltd is investing VNĐ60 trillion ($2.29 billion) in a smart complex in Functional Zone 2A of the Thủ Thiêm New Urban Area.

The Cần Giờ International Transshipment Port, a joint project by the Vietnam Maritime Corporation, Sài Gòn Port JSC, and Terminal Investment Limited Holding SA, has a price tag of VNĐ128.87 trillion ($4.92 billion).

Singapore-based Tokgistic Pte. Ltd is investing VNĐ25.85 trillion ($987.4 million) in the Swift Logistics project.

The International University Township, developed by Berjaya Vietnam International University Township JSC, will cost VNĐ173.12 trillion ($6.61 billion).

In industrial infrastructure, the first phase of the Vĩnh Lập Industrial Park will cost more than VNĐ9.7 trillion ($379.7 million) for the Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Park Joint Venture Co., Ltd, Becamex IDC Corporation, and VSIP Quảng Ngãi Co., Ltd.

GL Cables Electric Cable Co., Ltd is investing VNĐ600 billion ($22.9 million) in a high-tech electrical cable manufacturing plant.

Xinyi Glass Việt Nam Co., Ltd is investing $230 million in a factory producing energy-saving float glass, low-emissivity coated glass, mirrors, laminated safety glass, and specialised automotive glass.

Chang Yue Technology Co., Ltd is investing $70 million in iron, steel, and non-ferrous metal casting and mechanical processing.

II-VI Việt Nam Co., Ltd is investing $45 million in the production of thermoelectric semiconductor materials and cooling devices.

ITO Automation Technologies Việt Nam Co., Ltd is investing $8 million in the manufacture of automation equipment, robots, and sensors, and the development of data management solutions.

Organisers said the announcement highlighted the city's investment priorities and sought to strengthen links between investors, technology partners, and financial institutions.

City leaders congratulated the investors and expressed hope that their projects would be implemented soon, helping develop infrastructure, strengthen industrial production, and promote the use of advanced technology. — VNS