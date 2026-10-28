Vietnam International Financial Centre in HCM City reveals first 10 official members

HCM CITY — The Vietnam International Financial Centre in HCM City (VIFC-HCMC) unveiled its first 10 members on October 28.

The centre's executive authority recognised the 10 holding companies as its inaugural members at the ongoing Autumn Economic Forum.

They are EQuest Capital Co Ltd; Son Kim Capital IFC Co Ltd; VinaCapital International Partners Co Ltd; Saigon Marina IFC Co Ltd; Gemadept Maritime Investment and Development Holdings Co Ltd; Rovela Pay One-Member Co Ltd; REE Energy Finance Co Ltd; Vietnam IFC Commodity Exchange JSC; AG&P Holding Việt Nam Co Ltd; and Keppel Asset Management (Việt Nam) Co Ltd.

Their investment plans span education, infrastructure, maritime services, logistics, energy, fintech, payment solutions, and commodity trading.

They have total investment commitments of US$2.7 billion by 2027 and $3 billion by 2030.

Saigon Marina IFC plans to raise $816 million to develop the financial centre's technological and physical infrastructure.

VinaCapital International Partners has committed to mobilise $200 million for a proposed 99-storey Iconic VIFC tower and a gas-to-power project in Tây Ninh Province.

EQuest Capital plans to raise $325 million under a cooperation agreement with Standard Chartered Bank's New York branch to develop educational infrastructure, focusing on the Southwestern HCM City University Township.

Son Kim Capital IFC has committed $275 million to raise capital through privately managed corporate investment funds for infrastructure development, and REE Energy Finance plans to raise $200 million for renewable energy projects.

Keppel is exploring co-investment platforms with global partners to raise up to $1 billion, mainly from third-party investors, for infrastructure, real estate, commerce, and services within the financial centre.

The investment plans mark a key shift: from establishing the centre's membership base to mobilising capital for specific projects.

Following the announcement, the centre is working to finalise its legal framework and licensing procedures to attract specialist financial institutions, initially focusing on investment funds and asset management.

Its proposed licensing framework for asset management companies has three tiers: investment advisory and portfolio management, management of private and professional investment funds, and management of public investment funds.

Drawing on practices in Singapore, Dubai, and Hong Kong (China), the framework is designed to match licensing requirements with the nature, scale and complexity of business activities.

The centre plans to issue procedures and regulations for admitting investment funds in November 2026.

Applications from banks, securities companies and other businesses requiring specific licences will be considered in stages once the relevant regulations are issued.

The centre also plans to attract more domestic and international investors, develop financial products and facilitate transactions to channel capital into the economy. — VNS