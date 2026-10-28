Autumn Economic Forum 2026 showcases Việt Nam's ambitions
October 28, 2026 - 17:39
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng attended HCM City's Autumn Economic Forum 2026, highlighting Việt Nam's growth potential and commitment to creating favourable conditions for investors. The forum brought together international delegates from businesses and agencies all around the world to discuss sustainable development and important economic trends.
The information technology project, which is expected to be completed in 2028, will connect tax administration systems with businesses’ accounting software to enable tax declarations to be prepared more automatically and allow companies to focus more on management and business operations.
The 21st Asian-Australasian Association of Animal Production Societies Congress (AAAP 2026) opened in Hà Nội Wednesday to promote scientific cooperation, technology transfer and sustainable livestock production
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng has called for stronger international partnerships that translate commitments into concrete projects, as Việt Nam seeks to strengthen economic resilience, attract high-quality investment and achieve sustainable growth.
ASEAN is diverse in economic development, market size, legal systems, business environments, logistics capabilities and consumer behaviour, requiring exporters to tailor their approaches to individual markets.
By reconnecting farming systems with seasonal floods, the models can generate additional income through lotus-based products, including food, fibre, textiles and artwork, as well as aquaculture and tourism.
While Việt Nam’s free trade agreements often draw attention for their benefits to traditional exports such as agricultural products, seafood and textiles, electronics and mechanical components hold significant strategic potential in trade with EFTA, comprising Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.