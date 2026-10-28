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Autumn Economic Forum 2026 showcases Việt Nam's ambitions

October 28, 2026 - 17:39
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng attended HCM City's Autumn Economic Forum 2026, highlighting Việt Nam's growth potential and commitment to creating favourable conditions for investors. The forum brought together international delegates from businesses and agencies all around the world to discuss sustainable development and important economic trends.

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