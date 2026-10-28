VN-Index ticks up as banking stocks support market

HÀ NỘI — Benchmark indices edged higher on Wednesday, as gains in banking stocks helped the VN-Index maintain positive territory despite mixed movements across heavyweight shares and continued net selling by foreign investors.

On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index closed at 1,766.65 points, up 4.78 points.

Market liquidity improved, increasing to over VNĐ15.3 trillion (nearly $592 million). However, market breadth was negative, with 176 stocks declining while 124 stocks increasing.

Banking stocks provided the main support for the benchmark, although gains were not evenly distributed across the sector.

Vietcombank (VCB) rose 2.5 per cent, while HDBank (HDB) advanced 3.86 per cent. TPBank (TPB) gained 2.36 per cent, Maritime Bank (MSB) increased 1.59 per cent, VPBank (VPB) climbed 1.29 per cent and VietinBank (CTG) added 1.15 per cent.

Sacombank (STB), Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), MBBank (MBB), VIB and SeABank (SSB) also closed higher.

VCB made the largest positive contribution among the banking stocks, adding approximately 2.41 points to the VN-Index. HDB followed with a contribution of 1.14 points, while VPB and CTG added 0.62 points and 0.56 points, respectively.

However, several other banking stocks remained under selling pressure. Eximbank (EIB) fell 1.48 per cent, SHB declined 1.39 per cent, BIDV (BID) lost 0.85 per cent and Techcombank (TCB) slipped 0.15 per cent.

Outside the banking sector, Vingroup (VIC) rose 0.33 per cent, contributing approximately 1.28 points to the benchmark.

Losses in several large-cap stocks partly offset these gains. PV Gas (GAS) fell 1.62 per cent, subtracting around 0.60 points from the benchmark, while FPT Corporation (FPT) declined 1.07 per cent, reducing the index by 0.54 points. Hoa Phat Group (HPG) dropped 1.19 per cent, taking away around 0.43 points.

Digiworld Corporation (DGW) was the session’s weakest performer, falling 6.92 per cent to its floor price of VNĐ42,350 per share, despite reporting strong third-quarter business results.

The company recorded net revenue of more than VNĐ11 trillion in the third quarter of 2026, up 49 per cent year-on-year, while profit after tax rose 66 per cent to VNĐ276 billion.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also finished higher at 259.86 points, up 0.36 points. Investors poured nearly VNĐ500 billion into the northern exchange, equivalent to a trading volume of over 34.6 million shares.

Foreign investor activity continued to weigh on market sentiment, offloading VNĐ267.1 billion on HoSE. — BIZHUB/VNS