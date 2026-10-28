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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Dominican Republic pledge wider people-to-people exchanges

October 28, 2026 - 21:16
The host welcomed Miguel Mejia’s 12th visit to Việt Nam, saying the MIU chief’s bridge role should help expand people-to-people exchanges and connect Dominican social organisations with Việt Nam for closer solidarity and mutual development.
Full-time Deputy Secretary of the CPV Committee for Mass Mobilisation, Viet Nam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations Nguyễn Thái Học (right) and General Secretary of the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) Party Miguel Mejia. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Full-time Deputy Secretary of the Communist Party of Viet Nam (CPV) Committee for Mass Mobilisation, Viet Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) and Central Mass Organisations Nguyễn Thái Học hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday for General Secretary of the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) Party Miguel Mejia, wishing that the visit will create new momentum for broader cooperation.

Hoc conveyed warm regards and best wishes from President of the VFF Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài to Mejía and his entourage.

The official recalled his meeting with Mejia in Mexico in October 2023 and noted that he is especially moved that the MIU leader has visited the grave of CPV General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and inquired after the late leader's spouse, Ngô Thị Mận, which is evidence of his lasting affection for the Vietnamese Party and people.

He said his committee’s core role is to rally the great national solidarity bloc, from workers, farmers, youth, to women and intellectuals, for national construction and defence. In such process, support from close friends like MIU and Mejia is invaluable encouragement.

The host welcomed Mejia’s 12th visit to Việt Nam, saying the MIU chief’s bridge role should help expand people-to-people exchanges and connect Dominican social organisations with Việt Nam for closer solidarity and mutual development.

Mejia, for his part, affirmed that MIU always stays ready to act as a bridge connecting Việt Nam with political parties, mass organisations and people across Central America, the Caribbean and Latin America.

He proposed steps to boost all-around cooperation, including preparing for a visit by a high-ranking Vietnamese National Assembly delegation to the Dominican Republic, helping re-establish the Dominican Republic–Viet Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group and pushing local twinning.

As political, trade and cultural cooperation potential remains ample, he said strong political will on both sides is the foundation to realise those goals. — VNA/VNS

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