Quảng Trị allocates $3.48m for landmine clearance in six communes

QUẢNG TRỊ - The central province of Quảng Trị has approved an investment of VNĐ90 billion (US$3.48 million) for a landmine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) clearance project for 2026-2030, aiming to clear approximately 2,400ha of land and provide safe ground for local socio-economic development.

The project will be funded through the province’s medium-term public investment budget, with the provincial Military Command serving as the investor. It will be implemented in six communes of Hòa Trạch, Trung Thuần, Nam Trạch, Bến Quan, Vĩnh Thủy and Sen Ngư.

Under the approved plan, clearance operations will cover around 2,400ha of land, from the natural ground surface to a depth of 0.5 metres. Activities will include additional investigations where necessary, technical surveys, clearance operations, and the collection, classification, transportation and controlled destruction of mines and UXO in accordance with regulations.

Upon completion, the cleared areas will undergo inspection and acceptance procedures before being handed over for use, ensuring that they meet safety requirements.

The project is particularly significant for Quảng Trị, a province that suffered severe consequences from the war, with UXO still posing risks in many areas. These remnants threaten local residents' lives and health while hindering agricultural production, infrastructure construction and the effective use of land resources.

To ensure implementation, the provincial People's Committee assigned the provincial Military Command to coordinate with relevant departments, agencies and local authorities to finalise a feasibility study report and submit it to competent authorities for appraisal and investment approval.

The project will contribute to the implementation of the national action programme on addressing the consequences of post-war mines and explosive remnants for 2026–2045. It is expected to gradually restore areas still contaminated by wartime remnants to safe conditions, protecting local communities while expanding available land for the province's production, investment and long-term development. VNA/VNS