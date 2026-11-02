DatVietVAC shares list on HCM City bourse

HCM CITY — More than 111.4 million shares of DatViet VAC Group Holdings Corporation were listed on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) on Monday under the ticker symbol DVV.

The shares of the 30-year-old media and entertainment company were listed at a reference price of VNĐ54,800 each, giving it a market capitalisation of over VNĐ6.1 trillion (US$236.5 million), making it Việt Nam’s largest listed media and entertainment company by market value.

Speaking at the listing ceremony, Đinh Bá Thành, the company’s chairman, described DatVietVAC as a home for Vietnamese artists and intellectual property, with a business model focused on owning and developing intellectual property rather than just providing services.

Each property can run for multiple seasons and across platforms, including television, digital platforms, concerts, and artists’ activities, generating multiple revenue streams from the same IP asset, he said.

The company is pursuing three strategic priorities: localising international formats and developing Asian intellectual property to western commercial standards; building an ecosystem based on technology and artificial intelligence; and expanding its V-Culture consumer ecosystem beyond entertainment to broaden commercial opportunities and extend the commercial life of its intellectual property.

DatViet VAC reported consolidated net profit after tax of VNĐ246 billion ($9.6 million) in the first nine months of 2026, up 6 per cent year on year but meeting a 59 per cent of its full-year target.

But the company claims the fourth quarter is its busiest period and contributes around 40 per cent of its full-year profit, supported by a fuller television broadcasting and concert schedule.

Its flagship programme 2 Days 1 Night continues to air, while The Masked Singer returned in October. Nearly all sponsorship revenues for the programmes have already been secured.

DatVietVAC plans to organise eight concerts in Việt Nam and abroad in the final quarter, including five based on its own IP.

The Tinh Hà “Say Hi” series will stage two shows in Hà Nội on November 14-15, while HIEUTHUHAI's Mắt Nhắm Mắt Mở concert took place in Hà Nội on November 1.

The company is also expanding overseas, with two concerts planned in Las Vegas, the US, including Vũ trụ “Say Hi”, organised under a licensing agreement with a local partner.

At the end of the third quarter, DatVietVAC's total assets reached VNĐ3.08 trillion ($119.4 million), up 61.6 per cent from the beginning of the year. Its net cash position stood at VNĐ1.37 trillion, with a net debt-to-earnings ratio of negative 3.6 times, giving it financial flexibility to fund its peak-season activities without relying heavily on borrowing.

With sponsorship contracts secured, a busy concert calendar, and commercial activities involving artists and IP, DVV is confident of achieving its full-year net profit target of VNĐ420 billion ($16.3 million).

It also plans to pay a cash dividend of 25 per cent, equivalent to VNĐ2,500 per share, in December.— VNS