Digital cultural map launched to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day

HÀ NỘI — A new digital platform mapping cultural events, heritage sites and artistic activities has been launched in Hà Nội, making it easier for residents and visitors to discover Việt Nam's diverse cultural attractions.

Home to a wealth of historical sites, scenic landscapes and intangible cultural heritage passed down through generations, Việt Nam boasts a diverse cultural landscape.

The Việt Nam Cultural Digital Map (CMAP) is expected to serve as a central information hub, providing regularly updated information on cultural, artistic, tourism and entertainment activities nationwide.

The launch is part of efforts to implement the Party's Resolution 57, which identifies science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation as key drivers of development across all sectors.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lâm Thị Phương Thanh said the platform had been developed ahead of the first Việt Nam Culture Day on November 24, 2026, to help residents and tourists find cultural activities by location, time and theme, enabling them to choose experiences that suit their interests and those of their families and friends.

She stressed that every cultural experience, from a child's first visit to a museum and a family's attendance at an art performance to a young person's discovery of traditional crafts and performing arts, could help nurture the soul, strengthen cultural identity and foster community bonds.

"From the information provided by the map, we hope to see more people visiting heritage sites, more audiences attending theatres, more encounters with artisans and more cultural stories being told and continued through these experiences," she said.

Such connections would also create opportunities to develop cultural industries and tourism products, generate livelihoods for local people and communities, and introduce Việt Nam's cultural attractions to international visitors, she added.

The minister called on the platform's operator to listen to user feedback and continuously improve its accessibility and usefulness.

She also urged artists, artisans, creative professionals and businesses to develop high-quality cultural products and activities, encouraging greater public engagement with heritage sites and cultural spaces.

Its success, she noted, should be measured by whether people could access cultural activities more conveniently and whether these activities attracted wider public participation.

As of October 31, CMAP listed about 366 events across 34 provinces and cities. Cultural institutions under the ministry had also announced 31 events in response to Việt Nam Culture Day, which coincides with the 2026 National Great Unity Day.

The digital map can be accessed at cmap.vn. With just a few clicks, users can explore cultural and artistic events, sporting activities, tourist attractions and community programmes in areas of interest. The platform brings together different destinations and experiences, turning online information into opportunities for real-life visits, encounters and discoveries.

Accessible via computers and smartphones, CMAP aims to make cultural information easier to access. A QR code, a link or a simple click can serve as the starting point for discovering a locality, attending an event or learning about a new cultural tradition.

By connecting these stories and destinations, the platform is expected to help promote, share and preserve Việt Nam's cultural heritage while ensuring that its values are passed on to future generations. — VNS