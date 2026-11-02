Khánh Hòa tourism hits record 22.5 million visitors

KHÁNH HÒA — The south-central coastal province of Khánh Hòa has surpassed its annual tourism target for 2026 ahead of schedule, welcoming more than 22.5 million arrivals in the first 10 months of the year.

According to the latest data from the local Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the total number of visitors represents a staggering 50.8 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. This historic milestone easily eclipses the province's initial full-year target of 18.8 million visitors.

The crown jewel of this growth is the international market, which brought over 7.8 million foreign tourists to the province, marking a robust 66.6 per cent surge year-on-year and confirming the vital role of the green economy in the locality.

This unprecedented tourism boom has generated an estimated VNĐ72.2 trillion (US$2.8 billion) in total revenue, representing a 20.9 per cent increase over the same period last year. Average room occupancy across the province remained steady and strong at over 60 per cent, reflecting a stable and continuous recovery for the hospitality sector.

The momentum was particularly evident in October alone, which witnessed a massive influx of around two million visitors – more than double the figure recorded in October last year. This included over 685,000 international tourists, a 46.5 per cent increase, contributing VNĐ4.3 trillion ($166 million) to the local economy for the month, while average room occupancy for October was maintained at 49.3 per cent.

To sustain this growth and foster long-term development, the department has taken steps to restructure and expand tourist markets.

Strategic zoning and infrastructure plans are being accelerated, including finalising the application to recognise the northern Cam Ranh Peninsula as a National Tourism Area, and drafting a master plan for the Ninh Chữ National Tourism Area up to 2045.

Local authorities are also formulating an international visitor development strategy for 2026–2030, alongside a comprehensive tourism system layout through 2045.

The province is also working with experts to build an operational model for a Destination Management Organisation for the 2027–2030 period. New supportive policies and a community-based tourism development project through 2030 are being carried out alongside careful preparations to welcome visa-free Chinese tourists.

Emphasising technological transformation, the province has actively digitalised its tourism sector in line with the Politburo's Resolution 57-NQ/TW, which focuses on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

As a concrete step to implement this resolution, tourism authorities have integrated comprehensive visitor data into the provincial Intelligent Operations Centre system and rolled out digital transformation training courses for local enterprises.

This smart tourism ecosystem is expected to reshape destination management and enhance the travel experience through modern, data-driven solutions.

In terms of eco-friendly practices, three luxury establishments – Champa Island Nha Trang, The Anam and Vinpearl Resort Nha Trang – have been officially certified under rigorous Green Tourism Standards. Plans are also underway to build dedicated green tourist shops tailored to eco-conscious international travellers.

State management has been simultaneously tightened to ensure service quality. During the 10-month period, the department processed 31 administrative dossiers regarding tour guide cards and travel licences, inspected accommodation facilities and evaluated 11 tourism-related planning projects.

Looking ahead, tourism authorities have worked closely with 40 major hospitality and travel firms in the area to adjust growth scenarios for the final quarter. With seamless cruise ship connectivity, expanded transport links and a clear sustainable path, Khánh Hòa is well positioned to wrap up the year with further historic achievements. — VNS