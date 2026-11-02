International stars to headline Vietnam Jazz Heritage Festival 2026

LÂM ĐỒNG — The Việt Nam Jazz Heritage Festival 2026 is scheduled to take place in Xuân Hương-Đà Lạt Ward, Lâm Đồng Province, from November 6 to 8, bringing together Vietnamese and international artists, the provincial People’s Committee announced on October 26.

The festival will be a highlight of the 11th Đà Lạt Flower Festival 2026, helping promote Đà Lạt’s status as a UNESCO Creative City of Music while boosting tourism and the local cultural industries.

The opening programme will run from 5 pm to 10 pm on November 6 at Lâm Viên Square, by Xuân Hương Lake. International performers are expected to include Lisa Ono of Japan, DaDaDa and JKC of South Korea, and Nik West and Raul Mi’Don of the United States. Vietnamese artists will include Yellow Star Bigband, Hoài Sa and Trần Thu Hà.

Performances will continue from 6pm to 9pm on November 7 in front of the April 3 Theatre in Đà Lạt’s Hòa Bình central area, featuring JKC, DaDaDa, Song Như, the Cá Trê band, Mekong Bigband and Yellow Star Bigband.

In addition to public performances, events are planned for invited guests at the Haus Đà Lạt project on the evening of November 7 and on November 8. Expected performers include Hồng Nhung, Nguyễn Lê Band from France, Musique De Salon, Đức Trí, Lân Nhã, Bùi Lan Hương and Bình An.

To facilitate travel for participating artists, delegates and visitors, provincial leaders have asked Liên Khương International Airport to work with airlines to consider increasing flight frequencies and expanding suitable air connections. The airport will also coordinate with relevant agencies on passenger reception and departure arrangements, landscaping and environmental sanitation around the terminal.

The festival is expected to enrich the cultural programme of the Đà Lạt Flower Festival and strengthen the city’s appeal as a cultural tourism destination.

Dalat Land Investment-Construction-Trading JSC will cover the festival’s organising costs. Relevant departments, local authorities and agencies will coordinate to ensure security, public order, traffic safety, environmental sanitation, healthcare and other logistical arrangements. A low-altitude fireworks show will take place at the opening ceremony and awaits approval from relevant authorities. VNA/VNS