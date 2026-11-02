Lao NA President Sonexay Siphandone arrives in Hà Nội for official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse, Vandara Siphandone, arrived in Hà Nội on Monday, beginning their official visit to Việt Nam from November 2-5 at the invitation of Việt Nam’s National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse.

They were welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport by NA Vice President Nguyễn Doãn Anh, Senior Lieutenant General Lê Tấn Tới, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Hoàng Long.

The Lao delegation accompanying President Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse includes NA Vice President Kongkeo Xaysongkham; Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune; Head of the NA Office Bounchanh Sivongphanh; Chairwoman of the Committee for Culture, Society and Ethnic Affairs Amphaivone Lombounpheng; Chairwoman of the Committee for Legislation and Justice Thoummaly Vongphachanh; Major General Soulixay Phichit, Chairman of the Committee for National Defence and Security and Vice Chairman of the Laos-Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group; and Chairman of the Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs Chanthaboun Soukaloun.

The delegation also includes heads of parliamentary delegations from constituencies 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16 and 17, who also serve as chairpersons of provincial and municipal People's Councils in Laos, as well as Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Khamphao Ernthavanh.

In an interview on the visit and bilateral cooperation, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm said that the visit carried important strategic significance as it would help further translate the concept of 'strategic cohesion' into concrete actions and make it a consistent guiding principle for Việt Nam-Laos relations.

Accordingly, the two countries would continue to strengthen political trust and coordination on strategic issues related to their respective development, particularly in economic cooperation, national defence and security, infrastructure connectivity, energy and human resource development.

Beyond continuing to accompany and support each other and share development experience, the two countries would gradually deepen their connectivity, complementarity and interwoven interests, creating fresh momentum and greater development opportunities for both while more closely aligning the strategic interests of the two nations, he said.

Meanwhile, Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Khamphao Ernthavanh expressed confidence that the official visit by Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone would be of great significance, reflecting the special importance that the Lao Party, State and National Assembly attach to consolidating, nurturing and developing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Laos and Việt Nam.

She noted that Sonexay Siphandone had been elected President of the 10th Lao National Assembly on October 5, 2026. His visit therefore held particular significance for relations between the legislative leaders of the two countries in the new period, laying the groundwork for more effective implementation of existing cooperation agreements while opening up new avenues of cooperation in line with their respective development needs.

The ambassador added that the visit would provide an opportunity for the two NA leaders to review achievements in bilateral cooperation and agree on orientations and specific measures to improve the quality and effectiveness of their legislative bodies' work. — VNS