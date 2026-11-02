$10 million dry port project approved in Gia Lai Province

HÀ NỘI — The Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee has recently approved the investment policy and the investor for the VNĐ250 billion (US$9.6 million) Nam Pleiku Dry Port project.

The project spans 10 hectares and has a designed capacity of 50,000 TEU per year. Key components include a warehouse complex, a container yard and an area for cargo handling and consolidation.

The project also includes an internal transport network, parking areas, an administrative office, a wastewater treatment system, green spaces and other auxiliary facilities.

The project is being implemented by Thagri Gia Lai Agriculture Company.

Construction is scheduled to begin in this December, with operations expected to commence in December 2027.

Once operational, the dry port will handle the receipt, consolidation, loading/unloading, storage and transshipment of cargo.

The project is expected to bolster infrastructure for logistics operations in the Pleiku area. It will facilitate the consolidation, storage, and transshipment of goods, thereby enhancing connectivity and the flow of commodities within Gia Lai Province.

The People's Committee of Gia Lai Province has requested that Thagri Gia Lai Agriculture Company Limited ensure its financial capacity, allocate sufficient capital, and implement the project according to the established schedule.

Besides, the company must fully comply with legal regulations concerning investment, land, construction, forestry, minerals, environmental protection, fire prevention and firefighting, occupational safety and other relevant areas. — BIZHUB/VNS