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Home Politics & Law

NA discusses amendments to Electricity Law to ensure reasonable, transparent power prices

November 03, 2026 - 09:34
The proposed amendments to the Electricity Law aim to institutionalise new Party and State policies on energy security and remove bottlenecks in power planning, investment, investor selection, electricity pricing and the power market.
The National Assembly discusses the Electricity Law. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 16th National Assembly is scheduled to discuss four draft laws at a plenary sitting on November 3, as part of its second session, including the draft laws on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Electricity Law and the Law on Intellectual Property.

The other two bills under discussion are the revised Law on Compulsory Purchase and Requisition of Property and the revised Law on Auction of Assets.

The proposed amendments to the Electricity Law aim to institutionalise new Party and State policies on energy security and remove bottlenecks in power planning, investment, investor selection, electricity pricing and the power market. They are expected to address institutional barriers affecting the development of power generation and transmission infrastructure, while ensuring a secure electricity supply and reasonable, transparent power prices.

The revisions also seek to decentralise management, simplify administrative procedures and ensure consistency across the legal system.

Meanwhile, the draft Law on Amendments and Supplements to certain articles of the Law on Intellectual Property aims to fully institutionalise the Party and State's policies on improving the intellectual property framework, reforming organisational structures, simplifying administrative procedures and reducing business conditions.

The draft law also seeks to ensure consistency in intellectual property legislation and streamline state management by establishing a centralised authority responsible for granting intellectual property rights, including rights to plant varieties.

Notable new provisions allow parties transferring or receiving industrial property rights to request changes to ownership details on protection certificates or to the lists of goods and services specified in trademark registration certificates. Similar provisions are introduced for transfers of plant variety rights, allowing new owners to request amendments to the information on protection certificate under the prescribed procedures. VNA/VNS

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