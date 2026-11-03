Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 to feature record number of exhibitors

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition (Vietnam Foodexpo) 2026 will bring together more than 500 domestic and international businesses exhibiting at over 700 booths for its largest edition since its launch in 2015, aiming to promote the food industry and expand access to global markets.

The four-day event, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in cooperation with domestic and international partners, will take place on November 11 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in HCM City,

Over more than a decade, the annual event has grown into one of Việt Nam’s largest international trade promotion platforms for the food processing, agricultural and seafood industries.

This year's exhibition will feature businesses from more than 20 provinces and cities across Việt Nam, alongside international exhibitors from more than 20 countries and territories, including the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, Russia, the Netherlands, Australia and Italy.

A wide range of products and technologies will be showcased at the event, including fresh and processed agricultural produce, vegetables and fruit, tea, coffee, pepper, cashew nuts, seafood, processed foods and beverages.

Food processing machinery, preservation and packaging technologies, food safety and hygiene solutions will also be displayed.

This year’s event focuses on improving product quality and international competitiveness of Vietnamese food producers, particularly their ability to meet stringent requirements in demanding export markets.

More than 90 per cent of participating Vietnamese businesses meet international food safety management standards such as requirements of the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) system and relevant International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) standards, while over 80 per cent hold internationally recognised certifications, including BRC, FSSC, Halal and EU Organic.

The exhibition will also feature more than 100 businesses holding halal certification, highlighting Việt Nam's efforts to tap into the global halal market with an estimated two billion consumers across 112 countries.

To attract international buyers, the ministry has worked with overseas organisations and trade promotion partners to promote the event and facilitate business participation through trade networks and digital channels.

For the first time, Vietnam Foodexpo will be held in partnership with SIAL, one of the world's leading food exhibition brands, which has more than 60 years of experience in promoting innovation in the food industry.

The joint platform will provide businesses with opportunities to learn about new consumer trends, modern food processing and packaging technologies, and sustainable development solutions in both domestic and international markets.

The exhibition will include conferences and business-matching activities, including Vietnam Food Forum 2026 and the third Domestic Trade Development Policy Forum, to strengthen industry connections and promote trade cooperation. — VNS