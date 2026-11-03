Hoa Sen Group posts $24 million) in after-tax profit in 2025-26 fiscal year

HÀ NỘI — Hoa Sen Group (HSG) reported consolidated after-tax profit of VNĐ623 billion (US$24 million) in the 2025-26 financial year, equivalent to 104 per cent of its target under the high-end business scenario.

According to its latest business results for the fourth quarter and the full financial year, which ran from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026, the group recorded consolidated output of 1.79 million tonnes, achieving 97 per cent of its target, while consolidated revenue reached VNĐ37.74 trillion, or 102 per cent of the plan.

Its after-tax profit of VNĐ623 billion exceeded the high-end target by 4 per cent. The group reported a book value per share of approximately VNĐ14,735 as of September 30, 2026.

The steel market remained challenging throughout the financial year. In the domestic market, demand for construction materials showed signs of improvement, supported by public investment, infrastructure development and a gradual recovery in the construction sector.

However, increasingly intense competition, excess domestic steel supply, high raw material costs and elevated interest rates continued to weigh on manufacturers.

The group's exports also faced headwinds from rising trade protectionism, trade defence measures and intensifying international competition.

Hoa Sen adopted flexible production and business strategies, tightened cost controls, managed inventories and improved operational efficiency.

The group continued to use its network of nine manufacturing plants and more than 400 branches and stores nationwide to strengthen its domestic market position.

It also maintained and expanded its business network across 100 countries and territories, diversifying export markets while improving product quality and competitiveness.

Its flexible management and balanced approach to domestic and export markets helped maintain operational efficiency and exceed its business and revenue targets under the high-end scenario for the financial year.

Alongside its core steel sheet and steel pipe business, Hoa Sen is stepping up the development of its Hoa Sen Home building materials and furniture retail chain.

The establishment of Hoa Sen Home Joint Stock Company in January 2026 marked an important step in the group's restructuring strategy and efforts to specialise its business operations.

Building on its established brand, extensive distribution network and understanding of the domestic market, Hoa Sen Home aims to develop a modern retail model for building materials and furniture. Its strategy includes expanding its product portfolio, investing in smart warehouse infrastructure and applying technology to improve management and operations.

The move is intended not only to improve the efficiency of its existing distribution network but also to gradually expand the group's value chain and support long-term growth. — VNS