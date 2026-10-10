Manchester United, AC Milan and Inter Milan to play friendlies in Việt Nam in 2027

Anh Đức

HÀ NỘI — English football club Manchester United, as well as Italian clubs AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano have accepted offers to play exhibition matches in Việt Nam in 2027.

The friendlies will be part of the events unveiling the new 60,000-seater PVF Stadium in Nghĩa Trụ, Hưng Yên, as disclosed by Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang in the ceremony celebrating Công An Hà Nội FC's 70th birthday on October 10.

The PVF Stadium covers more than 55,000 sq.m and comprises four main stands – A, B, C and D – with a total capacity of about 60,000 spectators. The facility is part of a sports and services complex spanning about 92 hectares in Nghĩa Trụ Commune, Hưng Yên Province. The stadium is scheduled for completion in March 2027.

It should be noted that the clubs' acceptance of the invitations represents only an initial step in the planning process. Specific dates, opponents, match formats and the composition of each club's playing squad have yet to be announced. Detailed information is expected to be confirmed in subsequent announcements.

Manchester United, the 20-time Premier League Champions is the most popular international football club in Việt Nam, leading multiple popularity votes in the country. Fans hope United will deliver an attractive attacking display, with eye-catching combination play and plenty of goals. Even in friendly fixtures, the appearance of a club with such a vast global following is expected to generate a special atmosphere in the stands.

Seven-time UEFA Champions League winners AC Milan and three-time winners Inter Milan have a perhaps more loyal following, not just in Việt Nam but throughout Southeast Asia. Should all three teams participate, the exhibition matches and related events will attract the attention of fans worldwide.

Việt Nam have hosted two Premier League clubs in the past, with the national team playing Arsenal in 2013 and Manchester City in 2017 at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium.

The first UEFA Champions League winner to visit Việt Nam was Juventus FC in 1996, just one week after winning the 1995/96 Champions League title.

Last summer, a number of Vietnamese players – Duy Mạnh, Hải Long, Văn Vĩ and Hoàng Đức – had the opportunity to face Manchester United in Malaysia, when the four international players were selected for the ASEAN All Stars squad. — VNS