Viên dives again to popularise swimming passion

Swimming

Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên is maintaining her habit of winning gold medals whenever she jumps into the pool.

Viên made national headlines when she competed in a warm-up event ahead of the National Sports Games in HCM City.

Despite having been retired for four years, Việt Nam's most decorated swimmer met almost no opposition as she dominated all four events she entered: the 100m and 200m backstroke, 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley.

"This comeback isn't about winning medals or proving anything. I simply realised that my love for swimming is still there. I love it so much," Viên said.

Việt Nam has struggled to find a swimmer who could command the Southeast Asian stage quite like Viên did.

She dominated the domestic pool from 2011, when she was 15, and won almost all the events she entered at the National Sports Games in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Notably, she swept all 21 gold medals across both individual and team events at the 2022 National Swimming Championship, setting an extraordinary record that is likely to remain unbroken for many years to come.

Beyond Việt Nam, Viên was the top swimmer in Southeast Asia, winning a total of 25 golds, eight silvers and two bronzes at five SEA Games, the region's biennial multi-sport event.

She was so dominant that Vietnamese fans rarely doubted that she would win; the question was often simply how fast she would complete the race.

She also won 12 golds at the Southeast Asian Swimming Championships, one at the Asian Championships, three at the Asian Youth Games and one at the Youth Olympics, along with many national and regional records. She also competed at three Olympic Games

Singaporean Olympic champion Joseph Schooling used to train at the same venue as Viên in the US and witnessed her performances in the 28th SEA Games in 2015, where she picked up eight golds. Schooling was impressed by Viên's diligence, discipline and determination.

Schooling said he had never seen an athlete like Viên, who had a heart of steel and an amazing competitive spirit.

Back in action

Viên retired in 2022, leaving behind a huge legacy and a big hole in the national team. Despite their efforts, officials couldn't find a female swimmer capable of helping Việt Nam win gold at the regional championships and SEA Games.

Meanwhile, Viên embraced her new life; she graduated with honours in Sports Coaching from the HCM City University of Sports in 2023.

Currently, Viên teaches at her swimming club in HCM City and shares swimming tutorials and useful tips on social media.

She regularly engages with the swimming community to promote lifesaving skills and encourage grassroots swimming.

Over the past year, Viên competed in some multi-sport competitions, including an aquathlon and triathlon. She even won a top place in the sprint event of the Ironman Phú Quốc 2025 and Oceanman Maldives' 10km class in April this year.

"I want to swim, to train, to live again with passion, and continue to share love for the blue track with more people, especially young children. Hopefully, in this comeback, I still receive love and support from everyone," said Viên.

Viên's results at the HCM City event couldn't compare to when she was at her peak. However, her performance was a good warm-up for the National Sports Games in the city, where she will face talented swimmers nationwide.

Her return is also expected not only to increase the appeal of the swimming events but also to boost the medal achievements of the military team.

There will be over 40 swimming events at the National Sports Games, which will be held from November 21-26 at Phú Thọ Club. — VNS