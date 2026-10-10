Ministry launches campaign, urging people to choose suitable sport to practise

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism officially launches the nationwide "All People Practice Sports" movement on October 10. The flagship event took place in Hà Nội to encourage regular physical activity across the country.

The launch aimed to widely disseminate the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws regarding the development of physical education and sports, as well as to raise awareness among all levels of authority, sectors, and the public about the role of physical exercise and sports in protecting, caring for, and improving the health, physical fitness, and stature of the Vietnamese people.

Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà emphasised late President Hồ Chí Minh's teaching that a strong population makes a prosperous nation, adding a powerful nation requires healthy citizens, and sustainable national development must stem from a healthy community.

Imbued with this philosophy, the Party and State have consistently placed people and public health at the centre of national development.

She cited General Secretary and President Tô Lâm as stressing that individual health and physical fitness form an integral part of national strength. Consequently, sports and physical education must aim to build a Vietnamese population physically strong, mentally resilient, and steadfast in willpower while fostering solidarity and the aspiration to contribute to the nation.

Trà said to realise this vision, every citizen should start with a simple choice: adopt at least one sport suited to their age, health condition, and daily routine. Rather than aiming for grand achievements immediately, perseverance and personal suitability remain key to spreading the movement from individuals to families and the wider community.

To turn sports into a daily joy, an indispensable lifestyle habit for every household, and a source of vitality for each community, the Deputy PM asked authorities at all levels to translate Party guidelines into concrete action. She called for increased investment in accessible, safe, and convenient public sports infrastructure, turning the launch's momentum into a self-driven, regular, and sustainable nationwide practice.

"Sports teach us that long-term perseverance is required to go far, and victory comes from overcoming oneself. Every step and every minute of exercise today builds momentum for millions of steps tomorrow, uniting all to forge the strength, stature, and energy of a healthy, dynamic, and prosperous Việt Nam," she said.

The launch featured about 12,000 people at the Hoàn Kiếm Lake and connected with activities in all 33 cities and provinces.

The two-day campaign featured prominent athletes, including footballers Nguyễn Quang Hải and Nguyễn Đình Bắc, runner Nguyễn Thị Oanh, and wushu martial artist Dương Thúy Vi. Under the banner "An active nation, a healthy Việt Nam," the campaign encourages every citizen to adopt at least one sport for regular practice.

Following the ceremonial drum-beating to launch the event, delegates and a large number of citizens, soldiers, police, workers and students participated in a run around the lake, starting from Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square and finishing in front of the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports headquarters at 47 Hàng Dầu Street.

After running, a meet-and-greet event was organised that allowed athletes and supporters to talk and take photos with each other.

The athletes also provided hands-on coaching to teach participants basic techniques, challenged them in interactive mini-games, and played alongside them in friendly competitions.

At the same time, the People's Public Security forces of about 1,500 officers and soldiers performed martial arts and physical exercises. These performances showcased the mettle, discipline, and physical fitness of the armed forces, helping promote a spirit of physical training among the public.

Sports Authority of Việt Nam (SAV) Director Nguyễn Danh Hoàng Việt said: "The launch will be the start of a series of activities aimed at promoting the habit of regular physical exercise and sports among the public."

In addition, over the two days, there are demonstrations and performances of martial artists of vovinam, judo, wushu, taekwondo and Vietnamese traditional martial arts around the lake area.

Meanwhile, people can experience and test their abilities in a range of sports such as pickleball, badminton, table tennis, sepak takraw, chess, golf, basketball, roller and race walking.

The organising committee set up areas for consultations, basic health checks, and guidance on exercise methods, as well as for signing pledges to maintain regular physical activity. — VNS