Skating federation sets global integration goal for 2026-31 period

HÀ NỘI — The Skating Federation of Việt Nam (SFV) is bracing for breakthroughs over the next five years in national skating and roller capability, as it aims to push development and promote international integration.

Đặng Hà Việt, reelected SFV president at a recent national congress, has set targets and tasks for the 2026-31 period. They include improving governance quality, developing human resources and youth training, standardising competition and training systems, and accelerating digital transformation, socialisation, and international integration.

"In this term, SFV must make strong moves in the field of quality, attracting more people to practise sports, organising more tournaments and developing a professional and sustainable training system," said Việt, director of the Department of Science, Technology, Training and Environment under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

"Skating and roller [sports] ... lure large attention from young people and have room to develop in the mordern society. SFV's tasks in the new term are to create a more favourable environment that people, especially the youth, can easily access and practise in."

"The federation should also have plans for talented athletes so that Việt Nam would have competitors reaching the international level," said Việt, who is also the former director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam (SAV).

He emphasised that the federation will closely monitor sports science and medicine, nutrition, and doping violations. SFV will also establish a digital database for members, athletes, coaches and tournaments, while gradually integrating technology into registration, management, scoring, administration and technical data storage.

SFV will strengthen connections with businesses, operators of ice and roller rinks, clubs and other partners within the sports ecosystem. Diversifying funding sources, establishing long-term cooperation programmes and leveraging resources from international organisations are expected to lay the foundation for sustainable development.

Established in 2018 as the Skating Federation of Việt Nam, the federation specialises in figure skating and speed skating. It added roller sports in 2021.

Over eight years, SFV has organised 26 national championships featuring nearly 5,200 athletes from 15 cities and provinces.

The federation is a member of international organisations such as the International Skating Union (ISU), Asian Skating Union and World Skate.

Vietnamese athletes were sent to many prestigious competitions including the Asian Games, Southeast Asian Games, Asian Winter Games, ISU Junior Grand Prix and Asian championships.

In the new working term, the SFV Executive Committee will comprise 19 members. Việt will be supported by five vice presidents and General Secretary Trịnh Thị Trang to drive both qualitative and quantitative growth. — VNS