Athletes with disabilities eye highest results in Japan Asian Para Games

Asian Para Games

HCM CITY — Việt Nam's sporting delegation are setting their sights on medal glory at the fifth Asian Para Games which begins this weekend in Japan.

The 36-strong contingent including 21 athletes with disabilities under Chef-de-mission Nguyễn Trọng Hổ, deputy director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, will compete in athletes, swimming, powerlifting, badminton and table tennis.

The national sport managers held a meeting on October 8 to encourage the team and wish them the best at the continental multi-sport festival.

Nguyễn Ngọc Long, deputy director of the HCM City's National Sports and Training Centre, said: "For athletes with disabilities, sports represent not merely a quest for achievement but a journey of self-transcendence – overcoming adversity through extraordinary willpower and determination.

"No barrier can stop the human spirit from reaching the pinnacle of success. Together, the coaching staff and athletes have endured a grueling training process marked by sweat and even tears."

He hoped that all the athletes would deliver their best performances with high determination, bringing home medals and making the country proud.

He also asked all members to strictly observe team discipline, comply with anti-doping regulations, compete with honesty and sportsmanship and project a positive image of Vietnamese sports.

On behalf of all athletes, Việt Nam's most decorated powerlifter Lê Văn Công said: "Wearing the national uniform is a source of great pride and a significant responsibility for every athlete.

"Past successes serve as a foundation for our continued efforts. Facing fierce competition on the continental stage, we will compete with composure, unwavering focus, and determination to bring glory home."

Công is the top gold medal hope of Việt Nam in the Aichi-Nagoya Games. He is the former world and Paralympic champion and the record holder of both tournaments' men's 48kg category.

He will be Vietnamese flag bearer in the opening ceremony.

The delegation landed in Japan on October 11 and had their classification of injuries and technical meetings on October 12-16.

The Games, featuring around 4,000 athletes in 18 sports, will be open on October 18 and wrap up on October 24.

In the previous Games in Hangzhou, China, Việt Nam won one gold, 10 silver and nine bronze medals to place No 22 in the medal tally. The only champion was swimmer Lê Tiến Đạt in the men's 100m breaststroke SB5 category.