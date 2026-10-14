Karate team eye medals at world youth championships

Karate

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's national karate team are hoping their young athletes will win medals at the 2026 World Cadet, Junior and U21 Karate Championships following their recent success at the Asian Games.

The championships will take place from October 14 to 18 in Bielsko-Biała, Poland, bringing together more than 2,000 athletes from 114 countries. This large turnout reflects the growing popularity of the sport among young athletes around the world. Competitors will compete in both kata (forms) and kumite (sparring) disciplines.

All nine athletes on the Vietnamese team have arrived in Poland and are ready for the tournament.

Among them are Nguyễn Thị Diệu Ly, Asian Games bronze medallist in kumite, and Bùi Ngọc Nhi, Asian Games champion in kata, who are among Việt Nam's leading medal hopes.

Ly will compete in the women's 68kg category and says she is happy to have the chance to face strong opponents.

"I began preparing for the world event immediately after the Asian Games. There will be many strong fighters, and I am excited to be there and compete with them," said Ly, who won gold at the 2026 Asian Championships in June and claimed two medals at the 2026 Southeast Asian Championships in July.

"I have learnt a lot from top Asian martial artists, from their technique to their competitive demeanour and pre-match preparation. I will keep my focus on each match and hope to reach my target at this tournament," Ly said.

Four years ago, at the age 17, Ly made her mark at the world championships by winning gold in the 53kg event, ending Việt Nam's long wait for a title at the event.

Coach Phạm Hồng Hà said Ly is a true warrior on the mat. Her formidable presence intimidates opponents and often makes her stand out.

The coaching staff have given Ly strong support in her preparations, helping her develop the right mindset to achieve the best possible result in Poland.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Nhi is expected to continue impressing in her kata event, which involves performing a set sequence of karate techniques without an opponent.

Nhi earned a bronze medal in the individual event and a gold in the team event for Việt Nam at the Asian Games last month in Japan.

Coach Bùi Thị Thu Hà said Nhi was at her peak at the continental multi-sport event. She was applauded for her technical precision, physical power and deep mental focus, all strengths that she is expected to bring into play at the championships in Bielsko-Biała.

Nhi said the world tournament is another opportunity for her to demonstrate her ability, but at an even more competitive level than the Asian Games.

The Vietnamese coaching staff said the athletes are expected to win medals while gaining valuable experience to help them improve ahead of other international competitions later this year. — VNS