International Marathon to celebrate youthful energy and dynamic spirit

Marathon

HÀ NỘI — More than 11,000 athletes have checked in and received their race kits, being ready for the seventh VPBank Hanoi International Marathon (VPIM) 2026 on October 18.

The event features runners from 38 countries and regions, including those more than 200 running club in Việt Nam, which is a record number of the tournament history.

Themed Hà Nội Vibes - The City Moves, the organising committee infuses the youthful, dynamic spirit and the rhythmic pulse of Hà Nội into every route and experience for the athletes.

On their four AIMS-certified categories of 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km, runners will pass through the city's best known landmarks such as the legendary Hoàn Kiếm and West lakes, Ô Quan Chưởng Gate, President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum, Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, Hà Nội Flag Pole, and historic bridge of Long Biên.

According to the organisers, designing routes through the Old Quarter, historical landmarks, and modern avenues allows runners to experience Hà Nội’s diverse character in a single race. Participants will not only compete, but also trace the city's rich heritage while taking in its vibrant, modern pace of life.

Nguyễn Thùy Dương, Head of the Communications and Marketing Centre at VPBank, said: “Over seven seasons, the race has expanded in scale while becoming a cornerstone of the holistic prosperity VPBank champions – where health, positivity, and community connection take centre stage.

“Through our 2026 theme, we aim to weave a fresh narrative about a capital that safeguards its rich heritage while tapping into dynamic new energy to evolve and thrive. The VPIM is more than a stage for personal athletic milestones; it is a movement uniting people to cultivate vibrant lifestyles and build a stronger community.”

According to the organisers, VPIM 2026 features 118 awards with a total of VNĐ718 million (US$27,700) bonus for all distances' top 10, age-group rankings, and various additional categories.

VPIM 2026 will contribute VNĐ300 million to the Operation Smile to support children with cleft lip and cleft palate. — VNS