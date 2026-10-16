Công hopes to lift medal at Asian Para Games

Thanh Hà

NAGOYA — Lê Văn Công expects to give his best performance at the fifth Asian Para Games, which will open in Japan this weekend. And, if a miracle happens, he will grab his second gold medal from the Games.

Công is the most decorated athlete with disabilities in Vietnamese history. He topped the podium of the continental event in 2014 but has not earned a medal since 2023, when he claimed the bronze in China.

The 42-year-old powerlifter will compete in the men's 49kg category. As the former world and Paralympic champion and the record holder, he serves as one of the title candidates.

"I had intensive training and took part in an Asian-Pacific tournament that began in April in preparation for the [Asian Para] Games," Công, who won a silver medal, tells Việt Nam News.

Earlier in 2025, he took home the gold in the 13th ASEAN Para Games in Thailand and placed fourth in the world championship in Egypt.

"In the upcoming competition, I will face many strong rivals but those from Jordan, Indonesia, China and Kazakhstan are the ones to beat to clear my way to the podium.

"I will try my best to lift the highest weight but it is only on my side. The difficulty is that I have never known any of my opponents. Their performance and records are also in secret. So it is hard to predict final ranking."

Công's current results are between 170-175kg and he hoped that it will help him stay in top three.

"I took bronze last Games when I had to use painkillers for my long-time shoulder injury. This time, that chronic injury is under control and I hope that I will perform better," he says.

"It's been a long time since I could lift 183.5kg for the world records. I was at my peak and injury-free at that time. It seems hard to repeat that impressive performance but nothing is impossible, who knows, maybe a miracle happens and I can do something special."

During the opening ceremony of the Games, Công will be Việt Nam's flag bearer, an honour that will promote his spirit in competition.

"Waving the national flag parading in front of thousands of best athletes, coaches and officials of Asia was a great pride that everyone wants. It also gives me heavy responsibility to contribute to the Việt Nam's medal haul," he says.

Công will be the first powerlifter to compete on October 19. His teammates Nguyễn Bình An, former Asian Para Games champion, will take part in the men's 54kg; Đặng Thị Linh Phượng, 2018 Asian Para Games winners, will lift in the women's 50kg, and veteran Châu Hoàng Tuyết Loan, three-time silver medallist, will vie for a medal in the women's 55kg on the following day.

They are among 21 athletes of Việt Nam in the Aichi-Nagoya Games which will open on October 18 and close six days later. — VNS