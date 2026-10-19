Công wins silver at Asian Para Games 2026

Asian Para Games

NAGOYA — Lê Văn Công won Việt Nam's first medal at the fifth Asian Para Games 2026 after he finished second in the men's 49kg category of the powerlifting event on October 19 in Nagoya, Japan.

The former Olympic champion made his best lift of 171kg after three attempts. His weight was 5kg less than winner Omar Qarada of Jordan, who is his arch-rival in every world-scaled tournament. Qarada is currently the Paralympic defending champion after winning in the Paris Games in 2024, where Công finished third.

Chen Liuxun of China came in third with a lift of 161kg.

Công had previously set the world and Paralympic record at 183.5kg, and he earned a bronze medal at the last Games in China. Công said he hasn't totally recovered from a shoulder injury.

"The medal today is not only the result of hard work, perseverance, and determination, but also the culmination of the love, sacrifice, and belief that by everyone has given me," says Công.

"I am proud to represent Việt Nam and wave the national flag at the Asian Para Games. Every word of encouragement from people is motivation for me to go on and win more medals in the future.

"Thank you for supporting and trusting in me. I will do my job well and complete my task at the continental competitions," he said.

On October 20, two female powerlifters of Việt Nam will begin their medal quest.

Đặng Thị Linh Phượng will compete in the 50kg category and Châu Hoàng Tuyết Loan will take part in the 55kg category.

Việt Nam will also have competitors in athletics, badminton, swimming and table tennis.

The opening ceremony of the first Japan-hosted Asian Para Games took place at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya on October 18, officially marking the start of the 2026 Games.

About 3,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions are scheduled to participate in a total of 18 sports in Aichi and neighbouring Shizuoka Prefecture through October 24.

At the opening ceremony, Japanese Emperor Naruhito declared the opening of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games. The ceremony was also attended by Crown Prince Akishino, the honorary president of the Games, and Crown Princess Kiko.

Japanese Para alpine skier Momoka Muraoka and others served as the final torchbearers. Japanese wheelchair tennis player Tokito Oda and others took the athletes’ oath. — VNS