HCM City youths celebrate 70 years of Việt Nam Youth Federation with public choral performance

HCM CITY — A series of public activities is taking place at HCM City’s Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street today to mark the 70th anniversary of the Việt Nam Youth Federation ‘s Traditional Day (October 15, 1956 to October 15, 2026).

The event is organised by the Việt Nam Youth Federation of HCM City, with activities running till October 18.

It features a two-day public exhibition space with booths highlighting key milestones in the federation's development.

Lê Tuấn Anh, president of the Việt Nam Youth Federation of HCM City, said the activities were meant to honour the federation’s tradition, create a space to bring young people together and promote positive values.

Among the highlighted activities today was a choral performance by 3,070 youth union members, federation members and young people singing the federation’s official song "Lên đàng" (Setting Off)

This performance set a national record, recognised by the Việt Nam Record Organisation (VietKings), for 'the largest number of youth union members, federation members, and young people participating in a choral performance of "Lên đàng" in Việt Nam'.

Nguyễn Thị Quỳnh Ngọc, deputy director of the Việt Nam Records Institute and secretary-general of the VietKings Records Council, said the sight of thousands of young people raising their voices together was not only a moving moment but also a demonstration of solidarity, national pride and the readiness of today’s youth.

Bùi Thị Thanh Huyền, a student at the Việt Nam Youth Academy's HCM City Branch, said she was proud and happy to be a part of the event, which allowed her to show the determination of young people by singing together with everyone there.

Numerous young people added their signatures to a pledge wall at the event in support of drug prevention and control.

On the same day, the federation also opened an event titled "Youth Festival on Traffic Culture", with booths at Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street offering young people activities to help them raise awareness of traffic safety issues.

A volunteer at the event said he was excited to see many young people taking part in the activities, especially at the booths featuring road safety quizzes, which sparked their curiosity and interest and helped them understand more about traffic laws.

In addition, a formal ceremony marking the federation’s 70th anniversary will be held on October 18, alongside the HCM City Youth Concert, offering visitors explosive performances from popular young Vietnamese artists. — VNS