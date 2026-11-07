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Young doctors promote the adoption of international treatment standards for endometrial cancer

November 07, 2026 - 09:05
Health experts shared their expertise to update advanced diagnostic and treatment strategies for endometrial cancer at a scientific symposium held in Hà Nội on November 6.

 

Health experts share new advanced diagnostic and treatment strategies for endometrial cancer at a scientific symposium held in Hà Nội on November 6. — VNS Photo Thanh Hải 

HÀ NỘI — Health experts shared their expertise to update advanced diagnostic and treatment strategies for endometrial cancer at a scientific symposium held in Hà Nội on November 6.

The event, entitled “Endometrial Carcinoma: Current Treatment Strategies and Future Directions”, was jointly organised by the Vietnamese Young Physicians Association – Oncology Chapter (VYPAO) and the Vietnam Cancer Association.

The event brought together nearly 450 experts and healthcare professionals to discuss the latest diagnostic and treatment strategies, with a focus on personalised medicine.

According to experts, endometrial cancer is a type of gynaecological cancer that is becoming increasingly common among women. According to GLOBOCAN 2020 data, endometrial cancer ranks sixth in terms of incidence among women worldwide, with 417,367 new cases in 2020 and a cumulative risk of 1.6 per cent.

Approximately 70 per cent of endometrial cancers can be diagnosed at an early stage. The prognosis for endometrial cancer is favourable if diagnosed early, but poor if diagnosed at a late stage. Therefore, early detection, diagnosis, and treatment can help improve survival rates for patients with endometrial cancer.

The primary objective of this event is to provide updates on advancements in personalised and precision medicine, including molecular diagnostics, minimally invasive surgery, immunotherapy and antibody-drug conjugates, thereby enhancing the quality of multimodal treatment.

The event served as a multidisciplinary academic forum where young physicians and pharmacists could exchange clinical experience and share real-world practice data across leading hospitals.

It also provided an opportunity for young physicians to improve the quality of their clinical practice and optimise management strategies for patients with endometrial cancer, in alignment with the latest international treatment guidelines (NCCN, ESMO, ASCO) and adapted to the practical context in Việt Nam.

All seminar materials will be uploaded to the Z-Waka digital platform, helping to disseminate up-to-date medical knowledge to young physicians at both the provincial and primary healthcare levels.

This will enable patients with gynaecological cancers in Việt Nam to access internationally standardised treatment strategies domestically, thereby increasing disease control rates and improving patient survival rates in Việt Nam.— VNS

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