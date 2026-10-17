Incense for the fallen: Visitors honour fallen soldiers at the HCM City Martyrs’ Cemetery
October 17, 2026 - 12:49
On Wednesday, 731 sets of remains of heroic martyrs recovered in Lê Thị Riêng Cultural Park were brought to HCM City Martyrs’ Cemetery.
Since then, many have visited the cemetery to pay tribute to those who gave their lives for the nation's peace.
A pilot green rice farming model in northern province of Ninh Bình has cut production costs by nearly a quarter, combining mechanised sowing, more efficient fertiliser use and rice straw recycling in a bid to boost farmers' incomes and promote sustainable agriculture.
The Finnish delegation noted Việt Nam’s potential in construction and transport, expressing the expectation that the market will become an important gateway for research and development cooperation between businesses from the two countries.
The signing ceremony took place at an important time, shortly before a state visit to Denmark by a high-ranking Vietnamese leader, providing fresh impetus for cooperation between the two statistical agencies and for bilateral relations more broadly.
The launch of the Global Vietnamese Network aims to create a platform for cooperation and resource sharing, preserve national cultural identity, and promote the overseas Vietnamese community’s role as a bridge in Việt Nam–Canada relations.
The discussions and recommendations from BAC-21 will be submitted to the COSTI-90 plenary for consideration. They are expected to help shape regional STI priorities and strengthen ASEAN cooperation in the years ahead.