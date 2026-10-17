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Incense for the fallen: Visitors honour fallen soldiers at the HCM City Martyrs’ Cemetery

October 17, 2026 - 12:49
On Wednesday, 731 sets of remains of heroic martyrs recovered in Lê Thị Riêng Cultural Park were brought to HCM City Martyrs’ Cemetery. Since then, many have visited the cemetery to pay tribute to those who gave their lives for the nation's peace.

 

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Ninh Bình pilot programme promotes eco-friendly rice farming

A pilot green rice farming model in northern province of Ninh Bình has cut production costs by nearly a quarter, combining mechanised sowing, more efficient fertiliser use and rice straw recycling in a bid to boost farmers' incomes and promote sustainable agriculture.
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Education in the age of AI

AI is transforming education, prompting schools and universities to rethink teaching, learning and assessment while ensuring students use the technology responsibly and remain in control.

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