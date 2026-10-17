Outreach programme helps strengthen Việt Nam-Cambodia ties

PHNOM PENH — Free medical examinations, medicine, and gifts were provided for underprivileged residents in Cambodia during a humanitarian outreach programme held at Northern Samraong Primary School in Prek Pnov district, Phnom Penh, on Saturday.

The charity event was jointly organised by the Việt Nam-Cambodia Business Association (VCBA), HCM City's Việt Nam-Cambodia Friendship Association, and the Tâm Việt volunteer medical team.

The programme offered medical check-ups to around 2,000 local residents, including about 1,000 people of Vietnamese origin.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ praised the initiative and close coordination among the organising units, the active support from Phnom Penh municipal authorities, and the corporate social responsibility of the business community.

He emphasised that this humanitarian healthcare activity not only helps improve the well-being of the disadvantaged but also serves as vivid proof of the traditional friendship and solidarity between the two nations.

"The Vietnamese Embassy will continue to support and accompany businesses and social organisations in such meaningful community projects," Vũ affirmed.

For his part, Governor of Prek Pnov district Thum Sam Al commended the programme as a deeply humane initiative that helps expand healthcare access for locals and highlights the spirit of mutual support between the people of both countries.

Expressing his gratitude to the medical personnel, he voiced his hope for more practical programmes in the future to help disadvantaged people access free medical services, relieve their financial burden, and improve their quality of life.

The governor stated that Phnom Penh municipal authorities will continue to participate in and support social and humanitarian endeavours, while constantly nurturing the good neighbourliness, friendship and cooperation between Cambodia and Việt Nam.

The outreach programme mobilised 175 personnel for medical work and support operations, consisting 135 members from Việt Nam and 40 dispatched by the VCBA.

In addition to health check-ups, each beneficiary received a gift package, essential supplies, and a free lunch provided by the organisers. — VNA/VNS