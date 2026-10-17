Việt Nam ranked fourth in international physics competition

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Education and Training announced on Saturday that all four students participating in the second Al-Fergani International Physics Olympiad (FIPhO 2026) in Uzbekistan have won medals.

With one gold, two silver and one bronze medals, Việt Nam ranked fourth out of the 15 participating countries and territories, only behind Russia, China and the host nation, Uzbekistan.

The gold medal went to Lê Bá Tuấn Việt from the High School for Gifted Students under Hà Nội University of Science at Việt Nam National University.

Another student from the school, Trương Bá Chí Thành, and Tăng Hạo Nhiên from the Quốc Học-Huế High School for the Gifted in the central city of Huế, each won a silver medal.

Lê Hồng Nhân, from Lam Sơn High School for the Gifted in the central province of Thanh Hóa, won a bronze medal.

This year's competition took place in Samarkand City from October 10 to 17, featuring 107 contestants.

The test consisted of two main components – theoretical and experimental, each held during five hours on one day.

According to the ministry, the questions were designed to emphasise the application of physics knowledge to analyse, explain and solve problems related to real-world scenarios and modern science.

They were highly challenging, requiring candidates not only to have a firm grasp of fundamental physics laws and principles but also strong logical reasoning skills and the ability to analyse problems and apply integrated knowledge.

"The achievements of Vietnamese students at FiPhO 2026 reflect the hard work and determination of the students, the dedication and responsibility of their teachers, and the companionship, support and encouragement from their families and schools," according to the ministry. — VNS