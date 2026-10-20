Khánh Hoà Province fines 14 accommodation establishments for foreigner management violations

KHÁNH HOÀ — Police in the south-central province of Khánh Hoà have fined 14 accommodation establishments a total of VNĐ420.25 million (US$16,200) for violations of regulations on foreign nationals’ residence, while 42 foreigners were penalised for immigration-related offences, including 15 who were deported.

The provincial police department announced on Tuesday that its Immigration Management Division had stepped up inspections from September to mid-October to detect and handle violations of immigration regulations, contributing to the maintenance of public security and order.

The 14 accommodation establishments were found to have allowed foreign nationals to stay without meeting legal residence requirements and failed to declare their temporary residence to the authorities as required.

Police said such violations undermined the effective management of foreign residents and could pose risks to local security and public order.

During the same period, the Immigration Management Division imposed administrative penalties on 42 foreign nationals for violations of Vietnamese immigration laws. It coordinated with border police at Cam Ranh International Airport in Khánh Hoà and Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City to complete deportation procedures for 15 of them.

The offences included overstaying permitted temporary residence periods, entering Việt Nam or engaging in employment and other activities without authorisation, and undertaking activities inconsistent with the purposes declared when applying for visas, temporary residence cards or extensions of temporary residence.

Among those deported were four Nigerian nationals, according to the provincial police.

Authorities urged foreign nationals living, working or studying in Khánh Hoà to comply with Vietnamese law, monitor the validity of their visas, temporary residence cards and other relevant documents, and ensure they engage only in activities permitted by the competent authorities.

Accommodation providers, businesses and other organisations and individuals involved in hosting foreign nationals were also reminded to fulfil their temporary residence declaration obligations and cooperate with police in managing foreign residents. — VNS