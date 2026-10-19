Bright Future Fund launches "Joining Hands for Her" 2026 campaign

HÀ NỘI — The Bright Future Fund for Cancer Patients, in collaboration with Roche Pharma Vietnam, launched the 2026 breast cancer awareness campaign on Monday.

With the theme "Joining Hands for Her", the communication campaign marks activities for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Vietnamese Women's Day (October 20).

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Health Đỗ Xuân Tuyên stressed that breast cancer is the most common cancer among women globally, as well as in Việt Nam.

“Screening for the early detection of breast cancer is of critical importance. When detected early, the cure rate can reach as high as 90 per cent, while treatment becomes more cost-effective and successful,” Tuyên said.

Tuyên said that significant advancements have been made recently in the treatment of breast cancer, including surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy, alongside other modalities such as hormonal therapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy, all of which have substantially improved the quality of breast cancer care.

Praising the initiative to organise an annual breast cancer awareness campaign every October, Tuyên noted that the campaign has encouraged women to listen to their bodies, prioritise their own well-being, and take a proactive approach to screening for early detection of breast cancer.

"In recent years, the detection rate for breast cancer at an early stage has reached 76 per cent. When diagnosed early, the five-year survival rate for patients can be as high as 90 per cent," Tuyên added.

According to 2024 statistics from GLOBOCAN, Việt Nam records approximately 25,711 new cases of breast cancer annually, accounting for 28.1 per cent of all cancer cases in women. More than 60 per cent of cases are diagnosed at a late stage, when treatment is harder, and outcomes are poorer. Of particular concern is the trend toward breast cancer occurring at increasingly younger ages in Việt Nam.

Furthermore, due to psychological factors, many women remain hesitant or delay undergoing screening for early detection. A significant number of women only seek medical attention at an advanced stage, which complicates treatment and diminishes its effectiveness.

The campaign therefore continues to raise awareness and to encourage routine breast cancer screening for women at higher risk as the first step of a pathway that must continue through to treatment.

Since 2013, Roche Pharma Vietnam has accompanied the Bright Future Fund on the "Joining Hands for Her" campaign. Over 13 years, more than 80,000 women at higher risk have been screened free of charge and 600 healthcare professionals have been trained

Burak Pekmezci, General Manager of Roche Pharma Vietnam, shared: "Roche Pharma Vietnam has been honoured to accompany the Bright Future Fund on this campaign over the past 13 years. Those years have clearly shown that rising awareness and routine screening can shift the paradigm of breast cancer treatment. As a global leader in healthcare, Roche is committed to remaining a reliable, long-term partner of Việt Nam's health sector, so that every diagnosis truly becomes a chance for a Vietnamese woman."

As part of this year’s campaign, the fund will host a “Breast Cancer Patient Forum” in Hà Nội following the launch ceremony, which aims to provide breast cancer patients with up-to-date, accurate information regarding treatment methods.

It also serves as an opportunity for healthcare professionals and patients to connect, share experiences, and offer encouragement, ultimately supporting patients in their recovery during or after their treatment journey.

The 2026 JHFH campaign aligns with the National Action Plan on Breast Cancer Prevention and Control 2026–2035, which the Ministry of Health issued earlier this year. The JHFH campaign supports two of the plan's specific objectives through its awareness activities and free screening for women at higher risk of breast cancer: raising public awareness and prevention, and expanding the coverage of screening and early detection.

From the annual campaign to the national plan, these efforts connect into one pathway for breast cancer care, from awareness and early detection to timely diagnosis and access to innovative treatment, in support of the plan's targets for 2035: 60 per cent of breast cancers diagnosed at an early stage, a confirmed diagnosis within 60 days for women with a suspicious finding, and 80 per cent of patients diagnosed with breast cancer completing their full course of treatment. — VNS