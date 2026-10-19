Việt Nam, Republic of Korea partner in medical innovation

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam–Korea Aesthetic Scientific Congress 2026 held in Hà Nội over the weekend has provided leading experts from both nations an opportunity to share knowledge, explore cutting-edge techniques and promote professional collaboration in this rapidly growing field.

The two-day event was organised on October 17-18 at the 108 Military Central Hospital, a national top-tier multi-specialty medical institute.

It attracted nearly 1,000 delegates and featured 12 scientific sessions held concurrently across three halls at the same time, alongside live surgery demonstrations and technical showcases.

The panel discussions offered a valuable opportunity to compare Korean clinical experience with Vietnamese practices. Key factors, including anatomical variations, patient needs, healthcare resources and post-treatment follow-up, must be carefully evaluated before any new technique or technology was adopted on a wider scale.

The focuses included rhinoplasty, dermal fillers, laser and picosecond technologies; oculoplastic surgery and facial contouring, biostimulation, radio frequency, and high-intensity focused ultrasound; facelifts, thread lifts, and non-invasive contouring; as well as breast surgery, skin boosters, rejuvenation, and multimodal combination treatments.

Treatment decisions were not simply on adopting on the newest technique. What matters most was choosing the approach best tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy, tissue condition, aesthetic goals, recovery capacity, and risk tolerance.

According to Major General, Associate Professor, PhD and People’s Physician Vũ Ngọc Lâm, deputy director of the 108 Military Central Hospital, the congress served as an important international engagement, contributing significantly to the development of the field of plastic and aesthetic surgery in Việt Nam.

Thanked to the exchange, the plastic surgery community would move closer to international standards, and patients will be the ultimate beneficiaries.

Professor Heo Chan Yeong, president of the Korean Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (KSAPS) shared a report about latest trends in the RoK plastic surgery and the outlook for the Vietnamese aesthetic medical market.

He emphasised that the industry’s growth should be measured not just by how quickly new technologies were adopted, but by the strength of training programmes, clinical evaluation, and the ability to build patient trust through safe, successful outcomes.

“I believe this conference was a meaningful opportunity for physicians from both countries to directly share clinical experience and knowledge," said Heo, head of the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital (SNUBH).

"I trust that these exchanges will contribute to enhancing patient safety and the quality of care, while also laying a foundation for South Korea–Việt Nam medical cooperation to evolve into a long-term, trusted partnership.”

Meanwhile, Noh Hyun Taek (Terry Noh), president of the Korea Beauty Industry Technology Association (KBIT), emphasised his desire to transparently share South Korea’s advanced medical technologies and academic achievements with Vietnamese professionals.

He expressed hope that the conference would serve as more than just a scientific exchange – acting instead as a starting point for sustained interaction and collaboration, thereby creating opportunities for both sides to learn from one another and grow together.

Alongside the conference, a business networking programme and an exhibition of medical equipment were held, creating a space for interaction, the sharing of expertise, and extensive collaboration among the participating entities and the health authorities of both countries.

The congress was co-chaired by the KSAPS, the Việt Nam Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery; and co-organised by the KHIDI, SNUBH and the Korea Beauty Industry Technology Association. It received support of the South Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare.— VNS