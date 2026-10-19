Hà Nội aims to attract high-quality capital to shape a digital future: Finance department

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is shifting its focus in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) from quantity to quality, prioritising high technology, semiconductors, digital infrastructure, and green industry.

This strategy aims to foster innovation, enhance competitiveness, and create momentum for the capital’s sustainable growth.

According to the Hà Nội's Department of Finance, as of September this year, the total FDI capital attracted in the city has reached more than US$4 billion, equal to 90.38 per cent of the year’s target and 105.8 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Along with promoting the attraction of FDI capital sources, the city has also accelerated domestic large-scale technology projects aiming at forming an innovation ecosystem.

Earlier this year, the Hà Nội authority co-ordinated with FPT Group to start the construction of a technology digital park in Tây Tựu and Phú Diễn wards. The project has a total investment capital of VNĐ50 trillion (US$1.95 billion) that is expected to attract about 60,000 experts, digital engineers and innovation human resources.

The military-run Viettel Group broke ground on a semiconductor chip manufacturing plant at the Hoà Lạc High-Tech Park and invested in large-scale data centres in Hoà Lạc and An Khánh communes.

The city also granted an investment certificate for the G-Campus Hoà Lạc project, developed by the technology conglomerate G-Group. This project comprises a high-tech complex and a Tier III-standard data centre, designed to support artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing. It represents a total investment of nearly VNĐ7.6 trillion ($300 million).

These projects help strengthen the technological foundation, enabling Hanoi to attract further strategic investors and integrate more deeply into the global value chain.

New growth motivation

According to the Hà Nội Department of Finance, the capital will prioritise attracting multinational corporations, strategic investors and projects in AI, big data, cloud computing, semiconductors, quantum technology, biomedicine and environmental technology.

The city also aims to develop research and development (R&D) centres, innovation hubs, financial and commercial centres, logistics facilities and green industrial parks.

Hòa Lạc High-Tech Park is set to become a hub for research and innovation, attracting R&D centres operated by global technology corporations.

The city will also focus on completing infrastructure for its high-tech biotechnology park, developing clean industrial parks in Sóc Sơn, Đông Anh, Phú Đổng, and Phụng Hiệp, and exploring the establishment of a free trade zone and large-scale logistics centres.

FDI attraction will follow a polycentric model aligned with the capital's development strategy. The Nhật Tân–Nội Bài corridor will prioritise regional headquarters, finance, commerce and logistics, while the urban core will focus on finance, consultancy and cultural industries. The northern, eastern and southern development hubs will concentrate on high-tech manufacturing and logistics.

For the 2026–2030 period, Hà Nội aims to attract $25 billion in registered FDI and approximately $16 billion in disbursed capital.

Around 80 per cent of newly attracted investment is expected to come from developed economies, while the city aims for high-tech industries, innovation, R&D, and green manufacturing to account for 50 per cent of new investment. High-tech projects must include commitments to technology transfer and workforce training.

The city also aims to raise the average localisation rate in key industrial sectors to 45 per cent and bring approximately 350 domestic enterprises into the value chains of FDI companies, including 30 that will become tier-one suppliers.

It targets a 40 per cent share of eco-industrial parks and a workforce training rate of 80-85 per cent. By 2030, the FDI sector is expected to contribute 11–12 per cent of the city's gross regional domestic product (GRDP).

To achieve these targets, Hà Nội will refine its institutional and policy framework, explore special mechanisms and introduce controlled pilot schemes for emerging fields such as AI, semiconductors, biotechnology and green finance.

Investment incentives will be increasingly linked to technology, R&D, added value, land-use efficiency, emissions and budget contributions, rather than relying primarily on investment scale or geographical location.

Combining the attraction of high-quality investment with human resource development, technological innovation and stronger domestic enterprise capabilities will lay the foundation for Hà Nội to advance its digital economy and green growth, while enhancing its position in regional and global production and innovation networks. — VNS