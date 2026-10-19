Việt Nam Women’s Award 2026: from the frontline of disease control to caring for communities

Thanh Bình

TÂY NINH — For Nguyễn Hoàng Uyên, Deputy Director of Tây Ninh Province’s Department of Health and Deputy Chairwoman of its Party Committee’s Inspection Commission, healthcare means protecting public health and delivering practical benefits to the people.

Her contributions have ranged from disease prevention and health communication to social welfare policies, reflecting a consistent focus on improving healthcare and supporting vulnerable groups. She was one of 12 individuals that received the Việt Nam Women’s Award 2026 during a ceremony in Hà Nội on Friday in recognition of her work in healthcare and community service.

From 2020 to June 2025, as Deputy Director of the former Long An Province’s Centre for Disease Control, Uyên advised on and implemented health communication, education and disease prevention programmes.

These covered public health concerns including dengue fever, hand, foot and mouth disease, A/H5N1 influenza, nutrition and reproductive health.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she helped develop communication measures, joined frontline response activities and supported local authorities in epidemiological surveillance, testing and outbreak investigations. She also prepared communication materials and updated health information to guide people in preventing infection.

Her work in preventive healthcare extended to reproductive health, prenatal screening, malnutrition prevention and vitamin A supplementation for children. Through communication campaigns and guidance at grassroots level, these programmes encouraged families to take a more proactive approach to health protection.

Uyên also developed three professional initiatives between 2020 and 2022, focusing on tobacco control, medical waste management and reproductive healthcare.

A survey conducted under her tobacco-control initiative found that 23.6 per cent of respondents smoked, including 46.6 per cent of men.

The findings helped identify priority groups for communication and monitoring, while efforts to promote smoke-free environments were strengthened. In 2020, another 18 organisations met smoke-free standards, bringing the total to 94 out of 307 monitored units.

Her research into medical waste management at public provincial- and district-level healthcare facilities found that 95.5 per cent of respondents correctly classified medical waste, 86.4 per cent of facilities operated their wastewater treatment systems effectively, and 81.8 per cent met wastewater standards. The findings provided a basis for improving professional guidance, inspections, equipment maintenance and environmental incident prevention.

A third initiative assessed pregnant women's knowledge, attitudes and practices regarding prenatal screening, recording respective rates of 69.9 per cent, 75.5 per cent and 68.7 per cent meeting the assessment criteria.

The results informed proposals to expand community communication and counselling at healthcare facilities, encouraging timely screening and improving maternal and child healthcare. All three initiatives were recognised and applied at healthcare facilities across the province.

During the 15th National Assembly’s 2021–2026 tenure, Uyên also served as a deputy and member of its Committee on Social Affairs, contributing to discussions on draft laws and resolutions, conducting oversight and meeting voters to hear concerns about their legitimate rights and interests.

Since July 2025, as Deputy Director of Tây Ninh Province’s Department of Health, she has overseen social protection, child welfare and the prevention of social evils. She directly guided professional units in advising the provincial People’s Council on four resolutions covering allowances for population collaborators, support for children in special circumstances, policies for human trafficking victims and gifts for older people on milestone birthdays. She also directed the preparation of three draft resolutions on social assistance payment costs.

Drawing on her legislative and management experience, Uyên has contributed to policy development for children, older people, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

She said disease prevention must go hand in hand with community healthcare, with people at the centre of all efforts.

“From the COVID-19 response to reproductive health, nutrition, and maternal and child healthcare programmes, I have seen how important it is to identify risks early, communicate promptly and guide people in taking preventive measures,” she said.

“Professional initiatives must also be applied in ways suited to practical conditions to improve management and healthcare quality. Every healthcare worker must take responsibility, keep learning and work closely with colleagues.”

Trần Quốc Quân, Secretary of the Party Committee of Tân Lân Commune in Tây Ninh, described Uyên as approachable, energetic and open to feedback. Having served with her when she represented the former Long An Province in the 15th National Assembly, he said her ability to connect with people helped her coordinate work, gather grassroots feedback and convey residents’ concerns.

Her commitment to supporting others was also evident during her tenure as Chairwoman of the former Long An health sector’s Trade Union from 2018 to 2024.

She helped protect union members’ legitimate rights and interests, supported emulation movements and promoted family well-being. She also mobilised assistance for female workers facing hardship or serious illness and those affected by COVID-19.

Her activities included raising funds for trade union homes, contributing to the “Golden Heart” Fund, providing Tết (Lunar New Year) support for disadvantaged workers and visiting and assisting frontline healthcare workers during the pandemic. These efforts offered practical support to workers in difficulty and strengthened solidarity among colleagues.

In her current role, she continues to oversee initiatives supporting children in special circumstances, children’s mental health, persons with disabilities and community-based social work.

In 2023, Uyên received a Prime Minister’s Certificate of Merit for her achievements during 2018–2022.

From disease prevention and women’s and children’s healthcare to social welfare policymaking, her work has consistently focused on improving public services and people’s well-being. — VNS